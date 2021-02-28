ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team knocked off a second-straight nationally-ranked team at home as it defeated No. 17 Glenville State, 97-86, Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
The Mountain Lions (9-6) used a 12-0 run midway the fourth quarter to fuel the win. Concord had survived being outscored 31-17 in the second quarter after taking a 26-16 lead through 10 minutes, and 10 ties and 10 lead changes through 34 minutes.
After Glenville State (10-2) tied the game on one of its seven three-pointers in the contest at the 6:10 mark, junior guard Maggie Guynn untied the game ith a three-pointer late in the shot clock. Guynn followed senior forward Riley Fitzwater’s layup with three more points—this time on an old-fashioned three-point play at the 4:54 mark.
Senior guard Keely Lundy knocked in a layup, and Fitzwater finished the spurt with two of her career-high tying 34 points.
The Pioneers hit a three-pointer on their next possession, but Concord held GSC scoreless for nearly three minutes to help seal the win.
The Mountain Lions raced out to a 26-11 lead before Glenville State outscored CU, 29-14, over the next 12 minutes to tie the game at 40-40. The Pioneers led 47-43 at halftime.
From there, neither team led by more than four points until Concord’s push in the fourth quarter. The game was also tied after three quarters, 68-68, after Fitzwater hit a late layup in the period to knot the score.
Fitzwater added 12 rebounds to her 34 points. The Glenville, West Virginia native shot 17-for-22 from the field, setting a career-best in made field goals. Guynn scored 15 of her 23 points after halftime as she finished 4-of-7 from three-point range, and also chipped in a team-best six assists.
Freshman Jaisah Smith hit on 3-of-4 three-pointers to aid her 13 points. Lundy added eight points and five rebowunds.
Concord’s point guard pair of junior Gracie Robinson and sophomore Ashton Funderburg combined for 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, eight assists and just two turnovers against Glenville State’s press.
Concord shot 60.6 percent (40-for-66) from the field and 50 percent (10-for-20) from three-point range. CU shot at least 55 percent from the floor in three of the four quarters.
The Mountain Lions assisted on 28 of 40 made field goals.
