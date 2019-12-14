ATHENS — The Mountain Lions of Concord welcome a new kind of cat to the Carter Center this evening. The Bobcats of Frostburg State University, the newest member of the Mountain East Conference, play Concord for the first time in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.
Three members of the Concord women’s team (6-3, 4-1 Mountain East) rank in the top 10 in the conference in scoring. Madison May is tops in league scoring average with 24.3 points per game. Riley Fitzwater is sixth and Maggie Guynn is eighth.
Kenny Osborne, the CU head coach, would like to see another scorer emerge.
“I think if you could have four people score big, you’re going to win,” he said at Concord’s weekly press conference. “We need another person to step up, whether it’s (Natalia) Gray, whether it’s (Keely) Lundy, (Gracie) Robinson, (Jazz) Blankenship, (Ashton) Funderburg, (Tamra) Scott, whoever else.”
Frostburg State (1-9, 1-4) has lost four straight games, all on the road. The Bobcats from Maryland have shared a balanced scoring load this year, and have the third best rebounding margin in the conference.
In its last outing on Tuesday in Athens, Concord beat Fairmont State 81-74 in overtime, after seeing a 10-point lead disappear in the final five minutes of regulation.
“We’ve got to get better defensively,” Osborne said earlier this week.
The Concord women have never played a team from Maryland since the program became a member of the NCAA in 1994.
Against Frostburg State, the CU men (4-6, 2-3) will attempt to bounce back from Tuesday’s home loss to Fairmont State.
The matchup looks lopsided, but Concord head coach Todd May is taking his opponent seriously. He drove to Glenville on Wednesday to watch the Bobcats (2-7, 1-4) in action.
“It’s a team that kind of scares you,” May said on Thursday. “They play 13 guys, they play fast. … Obviously, we’ll make it a half-court type of game. They’ll press you a little bit. They’re trying to wear you down … .
“So we’ve got to make sure we’re fresh mentally, we’re fresh physically, we’re fresh mentally, ready to play a tough team that presents some challenges.”
Pacing Frostburg State is senior Daniel Alexander, who has the second-highest scoring average in the Mountain East (21.7 points per game). He also averages 8.4 rebounds per contest, and in nine games has accumulated 27 assists, 20 steals and five blocks.
Four Concord men average double-figure scoring, led by Malik Johnson’s 14.6 points per game. There would be five, but May announced earlier this week that center Simun Kovac has left Athens to pursue “professional opportunities” in his home nation of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
May said, “Kind of bad timing, but we thank him for his efforts here and wish him nothing but luck.”
This week was also final exam week for Concordians. On top of that, the men’s basketball squad will play its third game in six days on Sunday, an exhibition outing in Ohio against the Zips of the University of Akron.
May said, “So, it’s a full week. When you factor in finals as well, there’s a lot going on in the world of Concord men’s basketball.”
• • •
Pomp and circumstance: The Concord maintenance staff will be busy this afternoon. The university will hold its December commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. in the main gym. Following the recessional of the newly-minted graduates, expected to number more than 100, the Carter Center will be reconverted into a basketball arena for an expected 5:30 tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.