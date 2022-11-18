ATHENS — The doors of the Carter Center gym open this afternoon for the first home games of the Concord University basketball season.
New head coach Tesla Southcott leads the Concord women (1-2) against a traditional rival, the nationally ranked Golden Eagles of the University of Charleston (2-1) at 2 p.m., followed by the CU men (2-1) taking on UC (1-2).
The women from Charleston won the league tournament in both of the last two seasons, and came into this campaign ranked 15th nationally by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
However, the Concord home court environment makes it “a special place,” Southcott said. “We have a great following … I’m excited to see my kids a little more ‘in their element,’ rather than being on the road, like we have been for our last three (games).”
“Charleston has a good following as well, being as successful as they are, both men and women.”
The Mountain Lions women’s team is coming off an 80-74 loss at Bluefield State University on Tuesday. Freshman forward Abbie Smith came off the bench to record 25 points and 12 rebounds in Bluefield.
Concord post player Alexis Phillips is averaging nine rebounds in her first three games, fifth best in the Mountain East Conference. Maddie Ratcliff tops the CU scoring chart with 11.7 points per game.
“She’s tough. She’s tenacious and intense at all times,” Southcott said about Phillips. “She’s taken (her position) by storm. (Her starting role) is definitely earned. … I expect big things from her, every day.”
Phillips and guard Maggie Guynn have provided early leadership for the squad, the coach said. Referring to Guynn, she said, “When she’s not hitting shots, she finds other ways to help us, whether it’s communication or getting the ball to (teammates).”
The Mountain Lions’ defense is second stingiest in the conference in the early going, giving up an average of 63.3 points in their three games.
Charleston counters with two scorers among the league’s top 10 – Markyia McCormick and Trinity Palacio.
“Our offense is struggling to adapt,” Southcott said, “so it’s going to take us a little bit of time to (master) a new system. But our goal is to play our best basketball, come February.”
“I think we have a decent game plan, going forward,” she said. “I’m excited for this weekend. I think it’ll be very challenging, facing the conference champions for the first (home) game of the season, but if my kids reach in to themselves, I think they’re up to the challenge.”
The Concord men, after splitting a pair of games to start the season, parlayed a hot second half into an 88-77 win at Bluefield State on Tuesday, playing their third game in four days.
The Mountain Lions connected on 57% of their shots after halftime and only turned the ball over twice in the second half.
Concord head coach Todd May said, “It took some of our new guys a half to adjust to that style that (the Blues) play, with the pressing and everything, but the second half, we were able to come out and score the ball at a very high level at the rim, with dunks and layups.”
Four Concordians are currently averaging double figures in scoring, led by Lual Rahama’s 14.7 points per game. That list includes Ethan Heller, first-year reserve J.J. Harper and Jordan Wooden.
“We have a lot of guys that can score at a high level,” he said. “With having those six returners who played, who started at some point last year, and then the guys we’ve added this year, we thought our offense would be pretty balanced.
“When we share the basketball, and get everyone involved, we’re pretty good offensively,” he said. “We’re still trying to develop our talent and our depth a little bit.”
Concord had out-rebounded opponents 133 to 110 in their first three games. Rahama is CU’s leading individual rebounder, with 28 so far this season.
Charleston’s Tyler Eberhart is averaging double figures in both scoring (13.3 points per game) and rebounding (10/game). The Eagles have dished 45 assists on their 81 field goals.
May said the Golden Eagles are “very good defensively. They’re very similar to us. … Then, offensively, they’re very, very efficient. They were one of the top offenses in the country last year … .”
“We know it’s going to be a highly contested game,” he said. “Anytime you get into Mountain East play, you get a little bit more intensity, and they mean a little bit more.
“We know it’s going to be a typical Concord-Charleston game. It’s going to be very competitive, highly contested, and will probably come down to the last two to three minutes.”
May reminded his team this week that Charleston nipped Concord 88-84 last March to bump the Mountain Lions out of the Mountain East Conference tournament.
“We talked a little about that,” May said at his weekly press conference. He said that after returning from Bluefield, he advised his players to “make sure we take care of our bodies today, to make sure that we have two good days of preparation, and don’t forget that they ended our season last year.”
May said about his current roster, “I like where we’re at now, with our top nine. We have confidence in a couple of other guys coming off the bench that haven’t seen many minutes. Being able to play 10 (or) 11 deep is definitely going to help us moving forward.”
