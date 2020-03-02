ATHENS — A seven-game winning streak has not blinded Kenny Osborne to the task facing his Concord women’s basketball team this week.
The Mountain Lions (20-8) earned the fourth seed in the Mountain East Conference Tournament and will return to action on Thursday night in Wheeling, playing fifth seed Urbana (17-11).
“We’re going to have to get out of the gate fast,” Osborne said on Monday morning. “In a 4-5 game, basically the only difference is what color of uniform you wear. The numbers are similar.”
Osborne said that the MEC tournament is “the focal point of the state this week.” He said that he’s told his team, “If they want to be part of that, they’ve got to play hard, play well, and continue to win. And you keep on playing … .”
“Top to bottom, there are a lot of good teams on the women’s side, and you’ve got to be ready to play, every night.”
Monday brought word from the league office that Concord senior Madison May was a repeat first-team all-MEC selection, and that post player Riley Fitzwater made second team for a third straight year.
May became the first CU player to earn two first-team all-conference honors since Renee Gagnier in 2003-04.
May, the current Mountain East player of the week in women’s basketball, averaged 22 points per game this season, 11th best in NCAA Division II. Her 160 successful free throws were tops in the league, and she was in the top eight statistically in assists and rebounds.
Fitzwater, a junior, has the top field-goal percentage in Division II (66%) while averaging 16 points per game. She is second nationally in blocks per game (4.25) and 11th in rebounding per game (12.1).
Concord will face off with an Urbana team led by the newly-minted Mountain East player of the year Tyra James. The graduate student, who played previously for Florida A&M and Kent State, led the Mountain East in scoring this season and finished in the top four in rebounds and assists. Sylvia Hudson, another Urbana senior, took second-team honors.
Osborne said, “They’ve got two of the best players in the league. So we’ve got to make sure that we’re ready to play.”
Both Concord and Urbana rank in the top 25 in scoring offense in Division II. Both teams toss more than 16 assists per outing; assists led to 62 percent of CU’s field goals in its past two games, according to the university sports information office.
The Mountain Lions have the conference’s best field-goal shooting percentage (48.3%) and the best defense against shooters, with opponents making 35.6% of their attempts.
Looking ahead to his favorite time of the year, Osborne said, “What’s exciting about tournament play is the unknown. … I think everybody knows about what Hudson and James will do. Everybody knows what Fitzwater and May will do, and Maggie Guynn. What’s that fourth or fifth player (going to do)? That’s the unknown factor, right there.”
He added, “I know we’re more than Fitzwater and May.”
Concord finished off the regular season with what Osborne rightfully called “a big week.” The Mountain Lions scored 103 points in each of two conference wins at home, beating West Virginia State and Glenville State, the top seed in the tournament.
Concord secured its first victory over Glenville since December 2015. The one-point win was decided by a defensive stop by CU in the game’s final seconds.
“I’ve got to give our kids credit,” Osborne said. “They dug down and got that stop when they needed to. Fitzwater got the rebound. I was tickled to death for her. ….”
“Madison got a chance to win her last game (in Athens). I told them before the game, we’ve beaten everybody since Madison has been here, but Glenville. And to get that win against them on Saturday … that kind of put the icing on the cake for Madison’s career.”
The victory was the result of a “great team effort,” he said. “It gives you a ton of momentum, a lot of confidence. For 2 ½ quarters, that’s probably the best we’ve played in 10 years.”
• • •
The Concord men (11-17), winners in four of their last six games, got the eighth seed in the MEC men’s tournament. CU has drawn a first-round tournament matchup on Wednesday night with No. 9 Notre Dame College (9-19), which has lost four games in a row and is 1-11 on the road this season.
Concord head coach Todd May said about tournament time, “It’s more intensity, there’s more to it. You win, or your season’s over, so teams may throw out some things that they hadn’t all year … so we’ve got to be prepared for everything.”
“You get in that 8 (versus) 9 game, anything’s possible. I imagine it’ll be a pretty close, contested game on Wednesday night.”
The competition between the Mountain Lions and Ohio-based Notre Dame has certainly been close. Concord beat the Falcons 79-76 in December, and NDC took a 90-73 win the following month to claim an 8-7 edge in the all-time series between the schools.
Both teams have four active players who average scoring in double figures. A year removed from the prodigious shooting output of star guard Tommy Bolte, Concord’s squad had to redevelop its shooting touch.
“It just took us awhile to jell there,” May said. “But I think, definitely in the month of February, where we won six out of 10, we definitely found that.
“It’s going to be important for us, in this stretch, to be able to put points on the board. Who knows where it’s going to come from, each night? But I think that’s what kind of makes us dangerous as a team — you just don’t know where it’s going to come from.
“It’s just a matter of what they try to take away, and who steps up when their number’s called.”
The Mountain Lions locked up a spot in the MEC tourney last Wednesday with an 89-75 win over West Virginia State. “We played really, really well that night,” May said on Monday.
Concord closed out the regular season on Saturday in Athens with a 104-75 loss to Glenville State. May said, “We always talk within our program, ‘There’s wins and there’s lessons.’ And Saturday was definitely a lesson.”
The focus for his team, he said, is “how we learn from this, and how we get better from it, moving forward. I think this will definitely re-focus us, and get us on the right path, leading into the tournament.”
The teams seeded seventh through 10th in Wheeling all provide “very even matchups,” May said. He noted that Concord went 3-3 against the other three teams in the bottom of the tourney draw.
He said that he told his players this past weekend, “Let’s just go up there and play relaxed. There’s no reason for us to feel any pressure. For us to get in the NCAA Tournament, we’d have to win four games in five days. It’s nothing like last year.
“This year we can just go up, and get back to playing fast, playing free, sharing the basketball and making shots, hopefully.”
