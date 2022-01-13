ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team held off West Virginia Wesleyan, 65-53, Wednesday evening in a Mountain East Conference matchup held at the Carter Center.
The Mountain Lions (11-4, 6-3 MEC) used a second half push, shooting 46.2 percent from the field in the half to help preserve the win.
After the Bobcats (2-7, 1-6 MEC) started with a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, Concord pieced together three consecutive scoring possessions to start the second frame. Senior guard Maggie Guynn followed up a layup with a three-point play opportunity on the following possession. Senior guard Gracie Robinson splashed a three-pointer, then hit a mid-range jump shot on the next trip down the floor. Concord took a 28-26 lead into halftime.
The third quarter started with an 8-0 run from the Mountain Lions. Sophomore guard Maddie Ratcliff started the run, hitting a mid-range jump shot. Robinson knocked down a pair of free throws and followed it up with another jump shot in the paint. Fifth-year senior Riley Fitzwater swatted away a Wesleyan shot and then followed the play up on the other end of the floor with a layup. Concord took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Despite leading for nearly 31 minutes of the game, Concord had to survive one more Wesleyan run at the start of the fourth. The Bobcats got within four points four different times during the fourth quarter. But a jumper from sophomore guard Jaisah Smith and a three-pointer by Guynn, one of three triples in the game for her, expanded the lead to 57-48 with 3:02 left. and Concord led by at least eight for the remainder of the game.
Guynn in the fourth quarter, drained two three-pointers, a layup, and a pair of free throws en route to 10 points total in the frame. Smith and junior guard Jazz Blankenship both canned a jump shot each. On the defensive end, Smith also had a steal that turned into points. Fitzwater and redshirt junior Alexis Phillips each had a block, part of a career-high three blocks for Phillips, down the stretch to hold onto the lead.
Guynn finished with a game-leading 19 points, shooting 60 percent from the field. Fitzwater ended her night with 12 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. Robinson had nine points, five rebounds, and four assists. Ratcliff led the team in assists with five. Smith swiped three steals in the win to go with her nine points off the bench.
The Mountain Lions are on the road at Davis & Elkins Saturday at 2 p.m. in a Mountain East Conference matchup.
Men’s Game
Concord 75,
WV Wesleyan 59
The Concord University men’s basketball team used a 15-0 run that bridged the first and second halves as it defeated West Virginia Wesleyan, 76-59, Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game inside the Carter Center.
Trailing 24-23 at the 4:10 mark prior to the break, Concord (6-8, 4-5 MEC) scored the final 10 points of the opening half as it silenced West Virginia Wesleyan (1-14, 0-9 MEC) on its way to intermission
Trailing by double digits for much of the second half, the Bobcats had one more run in them as they got the deficit down to 56-49 with 5:18 remaining. However, Heller stopped the momentum with yet another three-pointer on the next possession and Concord led by double digits for the remainder of the contest.
Heller led a balanced scoring effort as his five triples helped him to 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Fifth-year senior forward Lual Daniel Rahama notched his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
In total, the Mountain Lions put five players in double figures. Senior forward Da’Vion Moore and Wooden both finished with 11 points while Kennedy poured in 10 points.
Along with Rahama’s 11 rebounds, sophomore forward Luken Hill added to the total with nine.
Concord visits Davis & Elkins 4 p.m. Saturday.
