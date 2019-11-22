SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — The Concord University women’s soccer team saw its record-breaking season come to an end Thursday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament at James Egli Field as West Chester downed the Mountain Lions, 2-0.
Concord concludes the season at 19-2 while West Chester advances in the tournament with a record of 13-5-2.
Sophomore forward Leah Foster had three of Concord’s five shots in the first half including one of a corner kick in 10th minute off a corner kick that sailed high of the goal. Despite Concord controlling the ball of 57 percent of the first half, West Chester took seven shots in the 45 minutes to the Mountain Lions’ five.
The Golden Rams nearly took a 1-0 lead into halftime after a wide open net was missed in the 37th minute, but the game entered the intermission scoreless.
West Chester was able to get on the board quickly in the second half with a 48th-minute goal. The Mountain Lions pressed the deficit in the next several minutes as Foster had a shot go high in the 52nd minute, and junior midfielder Yasmin Mosby had a curving shot get saved in the 53rd minute along the far post.
Neither team could control possession over the next 20 minutes.
Though both teams had corner kicks in the 73rd and 75th minute, the game’s next goal came on a counter attack from WCU in the 77th minute after the CU corner in the 75th minute.
The Mountain Lions were able to create two corner kicks in the final five minutes, but was unable to get a shot on goal.
Shots in the game were a 12-11 edge to Concord, while the Mountain Lions owned a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Foster had five shots. Freshman forward Rachel Bell and Mosby each had two.
Junior goalkeeper Katie Maher made four saves.
With the defeat, Concord’s 14-game win streak came to an end. Additionally, Concord broke the Mountai East Conference single-season scoring record with 70 goals during the 21-game season. The Mountain Lions also set a program record with the 19 wins.
Concord is expected to finish the year as a top five offense and a top 10 defense when the final NCAA Division II Statistics come out.
