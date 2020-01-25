ATHENS — A “very important” stretch of the season continues for the Concord women’s basketball team.
This afternoon, the Mountain Lions (11-5, 8-3 Mountain East) will be in Glenville to face off with the top-scoring team all of Division II women’s hoops, the Pioneers (13-4, 9-2).
Concord head coach Kenny Osborne is aware of the many storylines behind that matchup.
An alumnus of Glenville State, Osborne recruited Riley Fitzwater, a local resident and prep star for Gilmer County High School, to enroll at Athens and play for Concord. Fitzwater, now a junior at CU, is among the national leaders in field-goal percentage and blocked shots.
“Glenville will be a big game,” Osborne said. “I know there will be a big crowd there to watch Riley Fitzwater play, in a ‘return trip home.’ ... We kind of went in and stole her out of there … .
“And I know Kim (Stephens, the GSC coach) will have Glenville ready to play, because she doesn’t want to see Riley come home and play that well, plus (she wants to) get a win.”
In the bigger picture, both schools are jockeying for position at the top of the Mountain East Conference standings. It’s almost as if the league has set up a “round-robin tournament” of the league’s top women’s teams at the midpoint of the regular season.
Concord lost 63-42 at the University of Charleston on Wednesday to drop into a virtual tie for third place with UC. After taking on second-place Glenville State, the Mountain Lions play another road game on Wednesday at the top team in the standings, Notre Dame College.
“It’s a big stretch for us,” Osborne said on Tuesday at Concord’s weekly press conference, prior to the trip to Charleston. “It’s very important. All three on the road. It’s very difficult. We could actually play very well and come out of there ‘oh-fer,’ … or we could play very well and go 3-0.”
The aspiration to go without a loss is already by the wayside, but Osborne noted that the season is far from over.
“Not only are we playing those three, (but) everybody’s going to start playing everybody, and separation will happen there, after these next two or three weeks,” he said.
The Pioneers, 7-0 at home this season, are on a seven-game winning streak in which they have averaged better than 121 points per game, augmented by making 12 three-point shots per outing.
“We’re going to have to defend the perimeter,” Osborne observed. “Against Glenville, all five will jack it up; they’re going to shoot about 60 threes a game.”
Putting up 109.6 points per game, Glenville State leads Division II in scoring. The Pioneers are also in the top 10 nationally in steals, with 238 through 16 games. GSC is second best in the Mountain East in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Osborne said, “If you don’t have the ball, you can’t score. If you can’t score, you can’t win. It’s very simple. Take care of the ball. Value the ball.”
Two Concordians, Madison May and Gracie Robinson, are currently in the top 10 in assists in the Mountain East. Their coach has been pleased with the ball movement that CU has exhibited in recent games.
“When we share the ball, we’re tough to defend,” Osborne said. “We can share the ball.”
