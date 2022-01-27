ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team used a 13-0 run over a 3:38 segment of the fourth quarter to erase a five-point deficit in a 56-50 win over Notre Dame Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
Trailing 45-40 at the 6:34 mark of the fourth, the rally began with an old-school three-point play from fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater with 5:47 left in the contest. Just 53 seconds later, junior guard Jazz Blankenship hit a transition three-pointer to give the Mountain Lions (13-6, 8-5 MEC) their first lead since the two-minute mark of the third. Two free throws from sophomore guard Maddie Ratcliff extended the lead, and junior forward Alexis Phillips cashed in on her only field goal of the night at the 3:35 mark.
Blankenship capped the run with a three-pointer with 2:36 remaining to push the advantage to 53-45. NDC (7-9, 6-6 MEC) scored the next five points to get the game back to one possession with 1:35 remaining. However, Blankenship and Fitzwater closed the game out at the foul line.
A defensive-minded game throughout—with both teams shooting 31 percent—Concord jumped out to a 9-2 lead through six minutes before Notre Dame answered with a 10-0 run to finish the first 10 minutes.
The Falcons led throughout the remainder of the first half with CU only able to tie the game at 20-20 before NDC hit a late jumper to pull ahead 22-20 at the break.
The lead exchanged hands twice and the contest was tied three times in the third quarter alone, but nothing was decided as the teams went to the fourth deadlocked at 36-36.
Fitzwater notched her 17th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds while adding five blocks. Blankenship scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as she made 3-of-6 three-point tries for the game. Senior guard Maggie Guynn threw in nine points and grabbed six points.
Phillips came off the bench to collect a career-high 12 rebounds.
Despite shooting just 31.5 percent (17-for-54) from the floor, the Mountain Lions connected on 90 percent of their foul shots (18-of-20). The 31.7 percent shooting that CU allowed was the eighth time the Maroon and Gray has limited a team to less 35 percent from the field this year.
Due to a scheduling conflict with Salem University, the Concord women have moved that game from Feb. 7 to this Monday, Jan. 31.
Men’s Game
Concord 89
Notre Dame College 66
ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team hit 14 three-pointers for the second consecutive game as it led for all but 2:29 of the contest on its way an 80-66 win over Notre Dame Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference home tilt.
CU (8-10, 6-7 MEC) saw Notre Dame (10-9, 7-6 MEC) score the first bucket of the game, but then went on a 13-0 run to grab an early 10-point lead. Junior forward Jevon Laidler and freshman forward Amare Smith combined for the first 10 points before senior guard Brandon Kennedy connected on the first of his five first-half three-pointers at the 15:48 mark.
NDC was able to work the margin back to four points with six straight points, but the Mountain Lions went on a 16-8 spurt capped by junior guard Ethan Heller’s three-pointer at the 5:49 mark of the opening half. Kennedy added two more triples with fifth-year senior guard Matt Weir adding a three-pointer right before Heller’s long ball.
Concord led 38-32 at halftime.
Notre Dame got within one point of Concord twice, 42-41 and 44-43, but the Mountain Lions ripped off an 18-4 run over the next 6:34 of the contest to build a game-high, 15-point lead, 62-47. Weir and sophomore guard Jordan Wooden paced the run with as they combined for 11 points.
Concord had to hold off a late NDC rally attempt as the Falcons worked it down to a six-point game, 70-64, with 2:31 left. However, Wooden hit a free throw, and Laidler netted a three-pointer at the 1:08 mark to snuff out the comeback bid.
After a career-best 25 points on Saturday, Laidler scored a game-best 20 points Wednesday. Paced by his first-half shooting performance, Kennedy tallied a season-best 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Weir recorded his second-straight double-double of 12 points and 10 assists while grabbing six rebounds.
In his first career start, Wooden came up with 12 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with six.
The Mountain Lions finished the game shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range (14-of-33). CU shot 42.1 percent from the field (24-for-57).
Defensively, Concord held NDC to 40 percent (26-of-65) from the floor. Individually, Kennedy and Wooden frustrated the MEC’s third-leading scorer Jaedon Willis (21.6 points per game) into 2-of-11 shooting for nine points.
