ELKINS — The Concord University women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire as it defeated Davis & Elkins, 81-66, Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference contest at the McDonnell Center.
The Mountain Lions (12-4, 7-3 MEC) opened up a 45-29 lead at halftime after shooting 56.3 percent in the second quarter, and finishing the opening 20 minutes on a 16-9 run. Six different players scored during the spurt with senior guard Maggie Guynn dropping in four points and junior guard Ashton Funderburg adding a three-pointer.
Concord watched Davis & Elkins (3-10, 0-8 MEC) start the third quarter on a 12-3 scoring run to close the CU lead to within 48-41 with 5:21 remaining. After a three-pointer from sophomore guard Maddie Ratcliff, one of three triples in the game for her, the Mountain Lions opened up a 13-point advantage, 57-44. However, the Senators scored 11 straight points.
Two free throws from sophomore Jaisah Smith to close the third period and gave Concord a 59-55 edge.
Another three-pointer by Ratcliff opened the fourth quarter and a jumper from Guynn at the 8:08 mark extended the lead back to nine points. Davis & Elkins cut the CU advantage to six points with 7:42 left, but consecutive buckets got the lead back to double digits for the remainder of the game.
Concord received 10 or more points from five players in the contest. Fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater tallied her 10th double-double of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds to go with four blocks. Paced by her a career-best tying three three-pointers, Ratcliff netted 13 points. Smith added 13 more points and just missed a double-double with a career-high nine rebounds. Guynn scored 12 points and junior guard Jazz Blankenship scored eight of her 10 points in the first half.
Senior guard Gracie Robinson netted nine points.
Concord had a distinct advantage in rebounding as it finished with 49 boards to D&E’s 25. The Mountain Lions also knocked down 75 percent (21-of-28) of their foul shots and shot 47.4 percent (27-of-57) from the floor.
— The Concord University women’s basketball is ranked 10th in this week’s D2SIDA Atlantic Regional Poll, the organization released Monday afternoon.
The Mountain Lions moved from the receiving votes group last week to round out the latest rankings. CU received seven points, and was just one of two Mountain East Conference schools in the top 10.
Glenville State received 50 points and all five first-place votes to top the poll. Kutztown (43 points), Gannon (39), Seton Hill (35) and Indiana (Pa.) (30) completed the top five. California (Pa.) (24) was sixth followed by a three-way tie for seventh between Elizabeth City State, Lincoln (Pa.) and Shepherd who all had 14 points.
