CHARLESTON — The Concord University women’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to get within seven points, but was able to complete the comeback in a 69-56 loss to Charleston Thursday night in a Mountain East Conference mutual season opener at the Wehrle Center.
After trailing 33-20 at halftime, the Mountain Lions (0-1, 0-1 MEC) fell behind 46-28 halfway through the third quarter as Charleston (1-0, 1-0 MEC) opened up its largest advantage of the game.
Undeterred by the deficit, Concord closed the quarter on a 11-2 run. Senior forward Riley Fitzwater and sophomore guard Jazz Blankenship keyed the late third period surge. Fitzwater scored five of the first six points of the spurt while Blankenship tallied five points over the final 25 seconds of the third, with a three-pointer and a subsequent transition layup right before the end of the period to carry momentum into the final period.
After sophomore forward Alexis Phillips made a layup 56 seconds into the fourth, the Mountain Lions found themselves down 48-41. Charleston scored the next five points to extend the lead back to double-digits — where it stayed for the remainder of the contest.
Concord erased an early 7-0 hole to tie the game at 10-10 before a first-half surge from Charleston.
Fitzwater led the scoring for the Mountain Lions with 15 points, also pulling down five rebounds and blocking five shots. Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn was limited to 14 minutes because of foul trouble, but had eight points on 2-for-2 showing from the field, going and 4-of-4 from the foul line.
Phillips chipped in six points and a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman guard Jaisah Smith had six points and five assists in her collegiate debut. She spent 25 minutes on the floor.
Concord shot 52.6 percent (20-of-38) from the field, but committed 25 turnovers. Charleston held a 38-30 edge on the boards.
The Mountain Lions play their home opener this weekend, welcoming West Virginia State to the Carter Center for a 2 p.m. tipoff this Sunday.
Belmont Abbey 84 Bluefield State 66
BLUEFIELD — Brittany Autry scored 19 points and Belmont Abbey collected an 84-66 win over the Bluefield State women at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
Alexis Schultz scored 14 points for the Crusaders (3-1), Allie Downing added 13 points and Irelynn Davisson added 10 points.
Eden Billips-Campbell scored 18 points to lead the Big Blues (0-4). Londen Coleman fired up 14 points and Dani Janutolo added 11 points.
Bluefield State returns to action on Saturday in a road trip rematch with the Crusaders. The game is set for 2 p.m.
