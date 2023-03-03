WHEELING — The Mountain Lions women aren’t ready to call it a season.
A 3-pointer from junior guard Nakaila Gray with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation helped the Concord University women’s basketball team erase a late deficit and come away with an 86-83 win Thursday afternoon in the Mountain East Conference Quarterfinals against West Virginia State at WesBanco Arena.
Trailing 73-70 with 18 seconds remaining after two WVSU (22-6) free throws, the Mountain Lions (14-16) were unable to get within a point after a missed layup as the rebound went out-of-bounds. On the ensuing West Virginia State inbound, CU forced a tie up and had the possession in its favor.
Junior guard Maddie Ratcliff found Gray along the left wing for the three-pointer to send the game into the extra session. Gray was also responsible for causing the mutual possession defensively.
Concord overtook the Yellow Jackets in overtime as freshman forward Abbie Smith gave the Mountain Lions a 77-76 edge. Two more free throws from Smith with 2:03 remaining pushed the lead to 81-78.
Leading 84-80, the Maroon and Gray watched West Virginia State make a three-pointer with eight seconds remaining, but graduate guard Maggie Guynn who was 6-of-6 at the foul line in overtime buried two foul shots to secure the win.
The Mountain Lions had five players finish in double figures led by Smith’s career day of 29 points and 15 rebounds. Guynn added 15 points with a 9-for-10 showing at the foul line. Gray just missed a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Junior guard Jaisah Smith netted 12 points and added eight rebounds of her own. Phillips chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Defensively, Concord held WVSU to 33 percent shooting and owned a 60-52 rebounding advantage.
The game was tied seven ties and the lead changed hands 13 times.
CU, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, continues its run in the MEC Semifinals 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Charleston.
