ATHENS — The outcomes of Wednesday’s college doubleheader in the Carter Center held true to what would have been predicted from the teams’ performance previously this season.
The Concord women defeated West Liberty 83-71 and picked up their sixth win in seven conference games. The CU men could not keep up with the Hilltoppers in the second half, with WLU finishing right at their scoring average, in a 104-79 road win over Concord.
In the women’s game that kicked off the evening, Concord (9-3, 6-1 Mountain East) got 32 points and 13 rebounds from senior Madison May, who sank all 16 of her free throws. Riley Fitzwater shot 9 for 14 from the floor and ended with 22 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.
“Madison had a great game. So did Riley,” said Concord head coach Kenny Osborne. “Our two post players (Fitzwater and Tamra Scott) combined for 30 points. Both of them did a great job, guarding their (opponents), so we could leave them in the game and dominate in the post.”
The Mountain Lions held a 40-21 rebounding advantage, short-circuiting the offense of West Liberty (6-7, 2-5) by grabbing 32 defensive rebounds.
The game was tied six times in the early going, but Concord closed out the first half with the final nine points of the period to claim a 40-31 edge.
The Mountain Lion lead grew to as much as 16 early in the fourth quarter.
At the end, the home team had made 50 percent from the field and went 26 for 30 at the foul line. West Liberty made 38 percent of its field-goal tries, and went 11 for 33 from 3-point range.
Taylor Johnson lead WLU with 21 points and three of the team’s five steals. Morgan Brunner went 2-for-10 from the field and had 10 points.
Osborne used his bench to good effect. Five reserve players had six or more minutes of time on the floor, helping stem the Hilltoppers’ guard-heavy attack.
“It’s a team game,” Osborne said. “We have to have contributions from our bench, every game.”
The men’s team from West Liberty has gotten national notice for its frenetic style of play which features a nonstop full-court press and lots of 3-point attempts. Concord matched them in parts of the first half, holding leads for about four minutes.
It didn’t last.
Concord head coach Todd May said, “You can’t simulate what they do, and how much pressure they put on you.”
The Mountain Lions (4-8, 2-5) secured their last lead on a 3-pointer by David Mulumba with three minutes remaining in the first half. The Hilltoppers (10-3, 4-2) then scored six unanswered points for a 51-46 advantage at the break, and kept the pressure going in the second half.
“I thought we handled their press well. We only turned it (over) 15 times,” Todd May said, “so we did a good job there, especially with a freshman point (guard).”
“We knew, coming out for the second half, we had to get off to a good start, and we needed to make a few more plays.”
Five Hilltoppers reached double-figure scoring, led by 22 points and 10 rebounds by Dalton Bolon. West Liberty hit 12 of 36 shots from beyond the arc and converted 26 of 31 free throws, while Concord was 21 for 37 at the foul line.
“We got to the free throw line,” May said. “When you get those opportunities, you’ve got to step up and make them.”
Concord senior Trey Brisco finished with 20 points, 10 boards and three assists. Malik Johnson had 16 points, Liam Evans contributed 11 and Ethan Heller had 10 points. WLU held a 55 to 32 rebounding edge.
The next opponent for Concord is another Northern Panhandle team, Wheeling University, this time on the road — about six hours to the north.
Osborne said, “It’s a good way to start 2020, a win at home. Now we’ve got to turn around and go to Wheeling — and everybody’s better at home. We’ll just enjoy tonight, and begin preparations for Wheeling tomorrow.”
Assessing Wednesday’s game, Todd May said there were “a lot of positives to take away from it. We’ve just got to get better.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.