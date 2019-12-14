ATHENS – The Concord University women’s basketball team outscored Frostburg State 23-6 in the third quarter as it pulled away for an 82-55 win Saturday night in Mountain East Conference action at the Carter Center.
The Mountain Lions (7-3, 5-1 MEC) held a 40-30 halftime lead on the strength of 62.5 percent shooting (15-for-24) in the opening half.
Concord continued its torrid shooting in the third quarter, going 7-of-12 from the field (58.3 percent) while holding the Bobcats (1-10, 1-5 MEC) to 2-for-9 from the floor, and also forcing seven turnovers.
Five different players accounted for the scoring in the third quarter as sophomore guard Maggie Guynn tallied six points. Freshman guard Jazz Blankenship and senior forward Madison May each added five points.
Headed to the fourth quarter, Concord held a 63-36 advantage. Guynn threw in one of three three-pointers in the game 39 seconds into the fourth quarter to push Concord’s lead to a game-high 30 points.
The Mountain Lions led by at least 24 points the rest of the way.
Seven players had at least six points for Concord including May pouring in 25 for her fifth consecutive 20-point performance. The Athens, West Virginia native was 6-for-10 from the floor and 12-of-13 at the foul line.
Guynn added 14 points on a 5-for-7 showing from the floor and was perfect three-point range. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater notched eight points and eight rebounds
The Mountain Lions shot 57.1 percent (24-for-42) from the floor while holding Frostburg State to 30.4 percent (17-for-56). The 23 turnovers forced by Concord was a season best, and the 14 steals were two better than the previous season high against Seton Hill to open the season.
Concord closes the calendar year with a non-conference game at Salem 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATHENS — The Concord University men's basketball team came up short in its second-half comeback as Frostburg State hung on for a 62-58 win Saturday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
Both teams got off to a cold start from the field as Frostburg State (3-7, 2-4 MEC) held a 19-16 edge with 6:57 left in the first half. The Bobcats finished the first half on an 18-5 run as Concord trailed 37-23 at the intermission.
FSU continued its spurt into the second half as it led 42-25 with 18:06 remaining in the game. However, the Mountain Lions ripped off the next 16 points in the next 4:51 to close within 42-41 of Frostburg State.
The Bobcats kept Concord from taking the lead, but at the same time CU kept Frostburg State within striking distance. Still trailing 55-48 with 6:16 remaining, the Mountain Lions scored eight of the next 10 points to close within 57-56. Senior guard Trey Brisco and senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. combined to go 4-for-4 from the free throw line while junior guard/forward Malik Johnson completed an old-school, three-point play.
After a turnover by Frostburg State at the 2:46 mark, Johnson followed up a Concord missed three-pointer with a slam dunk to give CU its first lead of the game with 2:25 remaining. However, the lead was short lived as Frostburg State scored on its next possession.
A missed three-point with six seconds left, and one FSU foul shot sealed the game for Frostburg State.
Brisco pumped in 16 points and added seven rebounds. Johnson and freshman guard Ethan Heller scored 15 and 11 points, respectively. Kelly tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.
Junior forward David Bea Mulumba grabbed 10 boards.
Concord plays an exhibition at Akron today. The next regular season game for CU comes January 8 against West Liberty at the Carter Center with a 7:30 p.m. start.
