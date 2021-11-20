BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team defeated Bloomsburg University 4-0, Saturday evening at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley.
Bloomsburg (16-5-2) had the first real chance to score in the game, coming in the third minute. From a corner kick, Huskies’ forward Paige Harris headed the ball towards the net. However, it was saved on the goal line by fifth-year senior defender Morgan Carmichael and cleared away from danger.
At that point, Concord’s (19-0-3) offense raised the pressure on the Huskies’ defenders. Junior forward Rachel Bell started the scoring with a goal in the 13th minute that was just out of reach of the outstretched arm of BU’s goalkeeper Alexa Ryan to the top right corner of the goal.
Fifth-year senior Yasmin Mosby gave the Mountain Lions a two-goal cushion in the 32nd minute after heading a cross, from senior forward Leah Foster, past the keeper and into the net. Mosby would go on to score another goal eight minutes later. After her initial shot was blocked, Mosby collected the rebound and put it into the net for her 24th goal of the fall.
Foster netted a goal of her own in the 54th minute on a deep shot from outside the box that snuck over the keeper’s reach and under the crossbar. Senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh had a quiet day in net, facing one shot on goal which was saved by Carmichael in the third minute. Concord outshot Bloomsburg 19-7 in the match.
Concord’s third goal of the match was the 75th goal this season, breaking the program single-season goals record, previously held by the 2002 team with 74.
Concord advances to the Sweet 16 and NCAA Atlantic Regional Final. CU’s opponent and location will be determined after Sunday’s Kutztown/West Chester game.
