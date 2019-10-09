DANIELS – The Concord University men’s golf team won its third Mountain East Conference Championship and first since 2014 as it shot a tournament-best 297 in the third-round on its way to the league crown.
By winning the MEC Championship, Concord automatically qualifies for the NCAA Atlantic/East Regional in the spring.
Concord finished with a three-round total of 908 to top Charleston by nine strokes. The Mountain Lions were the only team to break 300 during any round of the MEC Championship.
Sophomore Noah Clark finished second with total of 221 after a final round of 75. Junior Brett Laxton tied for third as he carded the low round of the tournament with a final day two-under, 70. Laxton was one shot back of Clark with a 222 and moved up five spots during the final round.
Freshman Carson Proffitt went from tied for eighth to tying for fifth at the MEC Championship as he put together a third-round of 74 and a total of 226. Proffitt improved each round with a 77 and then a 75 before his final round.
After a second-round 83, freshman Bauer Galloway returned to form with a 78 on the final day to finish tied for 23rd with a total score of 239. Galloway vaulted seven spots on the final day. Meanwhile, fellow freshman Michael Growe Jr. was also in the 70s with a final round 79 as he was 29th with a total of 244.
Leading by just one stroke over Davis & Elkins and another six strokes ahead of Charleston entering the final round, the Mountain Lions created some early separation Wednesday. With the final three teams—Concord, Charleston and Davis & Elkins—starting on the back nine, CU played the back part of the Cobb Course at +6 as team while Charleston was +11 and D&E +21. The Mountain Lions were led on the back by Laxton’s one-under and Proffitt’s even-par nine of 36.
On the front nine, the lead for the Mountain Lions never dipped below seven strokes.
As a team, Concord had 11 birdies on the back nine including three from Growe Jr. The Mountain Lions added five more birdies on the front nine to tally 16 birdies as a team on the day. All five golfers for Concord had at least two birdies. Growe Jr. and Laxton each had four birdies including a birdie-three for Laxton on the 8th hole—acting as the 17th hole—to unofficially seal the title for Concord.
Glenville State’s Kyle Chung won medalist honors as he finished one-under for the tournament at 215.
