ATHENS — After a “well-needed” eight days off from game action, the Concord University football team will take to its home field Saturday looking for its first win of 2023.
The Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State (1-1) will provide the opposition on the artificial turf at June O. Shott Field for Concord (0-2). Last fall, in Institute, both teams went over 500 yards of offense and State took a 56-38 victory.
Brian Ferguson, Concord’s new head coach, said on Thursday that State is still “a very good team,” then added a caveat.
“They’re a great team, but this Concord team is a new team,” Ferguson said. “Last year’s team is last year’s team. It’s time to turn the page and find who our 2023 guys are.”
“Our goal is to go out and play one snap at a time, and win your one snap at a time, one quarter at a time, one half at a time.”
In its last game, at Charleston, Concord gave up 54 points while scoring 14 and punting 10 times in a Thursday night contest on Sept. 10.
At least, that gave CU an extended week to recover and get ready for its upcoming home game.
“The rest was well-needed. We were beat up; we had some injuries,” Ferguson said. “Being able to take that Saturday off … that’s what they needed.”
“We’ve had a very energetic practice this week. They’ve been locked in. They’ve been focused.”
State’s last game was also a Thursday night road contest. The Yellow Jackets took a 37-35 victory at UNC-Pembroke. The Mountain East Conference named State’s punter-kicker, Brennen Schmitt, its special team player of the week on Monday after he went 3-for-3 in field-goal tries and made all four of his extra point kicks.
Two of the conference’s top quarterbacks will take the field Saturday at Callaghan Stadium. Between them, Concord’s Jack Mangel and State’s Donovan Riddick have thrown for more than 13,000 yards and tallied 114 passing touchdowns on the collegiate level.
Mangel will make his 25th career start on Saturday, while Riddick will appear in his 39th career college game. Riddick is fifth in NCAA Division II in completion percentage (.758), and on Monday, was named National Player of the Week among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
Last season against the Yellow Jackets, Mangel threw for four touchdowns and was 36 for 52 passing for 450 yards, setting personal career marks for attempts and completions.
Last week, Mangel connected on 28 of 50 throws, completing tosses to 10 different receivers. Transfer Alvin Howard, in his first significant playing time for Concord, caught five passes for 83 yards and a score.
Howard transferred into the Concord program in late June, Ferguson said, and has been learning the offense daily since then.
“When he had an opportunity to play against Charleston, he seized his moment and went out there and made plays,” Ferguson said.
Mangel is learning to “spread the wealth,” he added.
“In our offense, in our passing scheme, there’s always somebody open,” the coach said.
“It’s just getting the quarterback to work the progression the correct way. … Guys should be getting multiple balls.”
On defense, Concord continues to experiment, looking for a winning combination.
“We’ve been playing a bunch of different guys,” Ferguson said. “We’re looking for the guy that’s going to go out there and compete for four quarters … .”
“Our young guys are going to have to grow up fast.”
That certainly seems to be the case for a couple of newcomers at linebacker.
Redshirt freshman Ryker Brown made a team-high eight tackles in the game at Charleston. A Concord freshman had not made eight or more tackles in a game since Jeremiah Johnson made 10 stops, in 2014 against Minnesota State-Mankato.
True freshman Brodee Rice has recorded six tackles in each of Concord’s two games this season. The Princeton Senior High grad secured CU’s first takeaway of the season at UC, intercepting a pass and running it back inside the 10-yard line.
Another newcomer, specialist Josh Hutley, averaged 44 yards on his 10 punts at Charleston. The Australian’s season average of 43.1 yards per punt ranks 16th in NCAA Division II.
Ferguson said, “We’re a young team and we’re going to continue to strive to get better … to focus on what is good and what is right – and continue to try to get 1 percent better every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.