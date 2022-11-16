BLUEFIELD — The Concord University men's basketball team pulled away from Bluefield State 88-77, Tuesday night in a non-conference tussle at Ned Shott Gymnasium.
The Mountain Lions (2-1) went into halftime down 32-28 after shooting just 25 percent in the first half.
Still trailing 41-36 four minutes into the second half, senior guard Ethan Heller jumpstarted a run for Concord. The Thornville, Ohio native scored five straight points to give CU a 43-41 lead before Bluefield State (0-2) tied the game on the next possession.
A bucket from senior forward Jevon Laidler and a two from graduate guard Lual Daniel Raham gave the Maroon and Gray a lead it would not give back. The Big Blues reduced the margin to 51-49. A triple from Rahama restored a five-point. BSU made another run at Concord, closing to within 58-54. A layup from junior guard Jordan Wooden and a breakaway dunk from junior guard JJ Harper forced a Bluefield State timeout at the 9:22 mark.
Bluefield State was only able to get as close as six points, 71-65, for the remainder of the game as Concord closed out the Big Blues for a second-straight road win.
Though the Mountain Lions were cold from the floor in the first half, CU's defense limited BSU to 28.9 percent through 20 minutes. Because of the stingy defense, Concord jumped out to a 22-11 lead before the Big Blues came storming back late in the first half.
Concord shot a blistering 57.1 percent in the second half and scored 60 points as it also limited the turnovers. The Mountain Lions had just two turnovers after halftime and 14 for the game.
Harper and Wooden each had 18 and 20 points, respectively Fifth-year senior forward Da'Vion Moore posted 11 points while Heller also had 11. Rahama snatched 11 rebounds as Concord held a 50-41 rebounding edge.
The Big Blue was led by Malik Tidwell, who scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kaine McColley scored 18 points while Landry Palata and Malik Lacewell chimed in with 10 points apiece. Palata also rounded up a team-high 10 boards for a double-double. Hirotaka Ohashi had six rebounds and handed out four assists while Samuel Desouza also grabbed six boards for Bluefield State.
Concord opens up Mountain East Conference play 4 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Charleston at the Carter Center. The Big Blue plays Benedict College at home on Saturday at 12 noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.