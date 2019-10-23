ATHENS — For the first time in program history, the Concord University women’s soccer team is receiving votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Division II National Poll.
The Mountain Lions (1-1) this season moved up to fourth in this week’s USC Atlantic Regional Poll.
Three teams from the Atlantic Region received rankings. Bloomsburg is at number eight, Millersville at number 12 and East Stroudsburg at number 22. Concord and West Chester both received votes.
Concord was one of seven total teams to receive votes outside the top 25.
UC Colorado Springs, who is one of six unbeaten teams remaining in Division II, is the top ranked team this week.
The Mountain Lions, winners of six straight games, take on Davis & Elkins 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.
