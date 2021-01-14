ATHENS — The Concord Mountain Lions shut down West Virginia Wesleyan for most of the second quarter on Wednesday evening, and the CU women rolled on to a 74-61 Mountain East Conference victory at the Carter Center.
Concord held the visiting Bobcats scoreless for 7:02 of the 10-minute second period, turning a 23-18 CU deficit into a 32-28 halftime advantage. Wesleyan made only two of its 14 field-goal attempts in the quarter.
The Bobcats, led by Courtney Wilfong, knitted together a comeback try in the fourth quarter, narrowing Concord’s lead to 65-57 with 3:40 left to play.
The Mountain Lions sank half of its 16 shots from the field in the final 10 minutes, including four treys, to stay in the driver’s seat.
Concord’s 6-foot-4 senior, Riley Fitzwater, had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to record her 51st collegiate double-double. No other active women’s player in any NCAA division can match that career output.
But the win certainly did not belong to Fitzwater alone: nine Concord women played 10 minutes or more on Wednesday.
Maggie Guynn had 17 points — 14 of them after halftime — and four assists. She has scored 29 of her most recent 37 points in the second half. Keely Lundy added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Wilfong led Wesleyan (0-2) with 19 points, canning 8 of 12 from the field. The Bobcats led by nine points early and held a 23-18 lead at the end of the first quarter before Concord’s bench strength took its toll on the contingent from Buckhannon.
The Lions (2-1) shot 42 percent in the contest and protected their sixth place ranking in the Atlantic Division of the NCAA.
The men’s game was still in progress late on Wednesday night.
The Mountain Lions hit the road to play a doubleheader on Saturday at Davis & Elkins. The next game in Athens is scheduled for next Wednesday against West Liberty.
