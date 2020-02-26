ATHENS — The women’s basketball squad from Concord University will be going up against the system as they conclude the regular season this week on their home court.
The “system” is coach Kenny Osborne’s term for the fast-paced, distance-shooting offense pioneered by Glenville State College a few years ago, and now utilized by West Virginia State as well.
The Mountain Lions (18-8, 14-6 Mountain East Conference) face West Virginia State (9-17, 7-13) this evening in Athens, and then host Glenville State (22-4, 18-2) on Saturday afternoon in the Carter Center. The men’s teams then take the floor to complete the doubleheaders.
The offenses for the WVSU Yellow Jackets and the Glenville Pioneers are expected to “run and jump, sub every minute and shoot a bunch of 3s,” Osborne said. “So we’ll have our hands full, this last week.”
“The only advantage of playing them both this week is, once you’ve prepared for one, it’s very similar to prepare for the other one.”
In his 20 years as CU head coach, Osborne has prepared for lots of contingencies, and for lots of press conferences about what his plans may be. On Tuesday, he said in answer to that question, “We have to take advantage of what we do pretty well. We’ve got to tweak at guarding the perimeter to be prepared for the long rebounds. We’ve got to take advantage of what we’ve got with our size, with Riley (Fitzwater, Concord’s 6-foot-4 center). She changes the game.”
“This week, we have to extend our bench,” he added. “You can’t just play eight or nine people against this style, you’re going to have to play 11 or 12.”
Concord has held each of its last four opponents to a success rate from 3-point range of 25 percent or less, but both of its opponents this week rank in the top 10 nationally in 3-pointers per game.
Concord defeated West Virginia State 122-112 in November. The Mountain Lions’ total set an NCAA Division II record for points in a women’s basketball game. Concord put up 66 points in the second half, and shot 61.7 percent from the field with 30 assists on its 50 field goals.
Asked if he expected a similar result in the rematch, Osborne said, “I’d like to see the 122, but not the 112. But it’ll be high scoring, because they give you so many opportunities to score, and when you score quick, they’re going to have more possessions. So they’re going to score some.”
“West Virginia State, they can beat anybody on any given night,” Osborne said. “They have the firepower to do that. They’ve got (Charity) Shears, who’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, so we’ve got to be conscious of her.”
Glenville State, the top-ranked team in the Mountain East, took a 110-84 win over Concord in late January, scoring 23 or more points each quarter. The Pioneers nail an average of 12.4 three-pointers per game; they sank 16 in January’s game with CU.
The Pioneers are tops in Division II in points per game (109.5) while the Yellow Jackets are fourth (87). Concord is second nationally in defensive rebounds per game (31.7), while Glenville is second in offensive rebounds (19.1).
Concord puts a five-game win streak on the line in the final week of the regular season. Though CU is already assured of a spot in the top half of the tournament field, there is still plenty to play for this week.
“As you get into tournament play, you’ve got to get some momentum,” Osborne said. “We’ve won seven out of eight. I’d hate to go into the tournament just seven out of 10. It’s so important to go into the tournament playing well, and having confidence.”
The Concord men’s team (10-16, 7-13 MEC) is currently in eighth place in the league standings, and the top 10 make the tournament field at the conclusion of the regular season. The Mountain Lions need at least one win this week to cement their tournament credential.
Wednesday’s game with West Virginia State (18-7, 13-7) and Saturday’s contest with Glenville State (13-13, 10-10) will be part of that jockeying.
Head coach Todd May said, “We’re still fighting to get in; they’re fighting for position and seeding as well. That’s what you expect in the Mountain East. It’s going to come down to the last week as to where seedings (are) and everybody ends up.”
“Everybody’s still playing for something. It’s going to be two highly contested games with two competitive teams, (both of) which are going to press, and play extremely fast on the offensive end.”
The Mountain Lions have won four of their past five games, including a 2-0 record last week.
“It’s going to test us here,” May said. “Both teams like to shoot the 3 a bunch, especially Glenville State. … We’ve got to make sure we protect the 3-point line.”
“Defensively, I thought we’ve been really good recently,” the coach said.
During February, Concord has allowed its opposition less than a 40 percent success rate shooting 3-pointers. Glenville State leads the conference in treys per game (12.6).
Concord fell to the Yellow Jackets 98-94 in November and lost 89-74 to Glenville in January.
“Our first time up at State was a very tightly contested game,” May said. “Glenville, we gave up way too many 3s up at their place. Hopefully, we’ll take the lessons from playing those guys the first time. But it’s two good tests that we want, heading into this last week.”
May added, “We’re getting hot at the right time. We’ve won three of our last four, trying to put ourselves in position. But we know it’s one day at a time.”
