GLENVILLE — The Concord University men's basketball team was defeated by Glenville State, 89-74, Sunday afternoon at the Waco Center in a Mountain East Conference game.
Glenville State (11-7, 8-4 MEC) pulled away from the Mountain Lions (5-12, 3-9 MEC) pulled away from Concord just past the midway point of the first half. Sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy connect on a three-pointer at the 11:07 mark of the first to trim CU's deficit to 20-17. However, the Pioneers scored 18 of the next 20 points in the contest to open up a 38-19 with 4:55 left in the first half.
Concord was able to work Glenville State's lead to 14 points, 49-35, at halftime.
Junior guard/forward Malik Johnson immediately hit a three-pointer after halftime to trim the deficit to 11 points, and less than four minutes into the second half the Mountain Lions were only down nine points after a dunk from senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. But, the 53-44 deficit at the 16:24 mark was the closest Concord was able to get for the remainder of the game.
Johnson netted a team-best 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Kelly Jr. tossed in 12 points off the bench while junior forward Liam Evans notched 11 points in 20 minutes of bench play. Freshman guard Ethan Heller tallied 11 points and four assists.
After shooting 38.8 percent (14-for-36) in the first half, Concord made 50 percent (16-for-32) after halftime. The Mountain Lions finished shooting 44.1 percent (30-for-68). Glenville State hit on 43.9 percent (29-for-66), but made 19 three-pointers to Concord's six triples.
The Mountain Lions take on Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to finish a three-game road swing.
Women's Game
Glenville State 110, Concord 84
The Concord University women's basketball team got 34 points from senior forward Madison May, but it was not enough as Glenville State downed the Mountain Lions, 110-84, Sunday afternoon in Mountain East Conference game at the Waco Center.
Concord (11-6, 8-4 MEC) got off to a fast start as it made 6-of-7 shots in the first five minutes to jump out to a 14-11 lead on Glenville State (14-4, 10-2 MEC). May had four early points while freshman guard Ashton Funderburg and junior guard Keely Lundy each hit a three-pointers in the early going.
However, the Pioneers outscored Concord 20-4 in the final 5:12 of the quarter to take a 31-18 lead into the second. Glenville State continued its momentum into the second quarter as it limited the Mountain Lions to 12 points, and took a 56-30 lead into halftime.
Concord battled back and cut the deficit to 14 points four minutes into the third quarter after five straight points from sophomore guard Gracie Robinson. Less than three minutes later, the Mountain Lions trimmed the GSC lead to 11 points, 66-55, with 3:55 remaining in the third after a May foul shot.
But, the Mountain Lions were unable to work the deficit back under 10 points as Glenville State stretched its lead back over 20 at the end of the third, going on to win by 26 points.
May finished the contest 13-for-16 from the field and hit 8-of-11 free throws. Robinson added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Junior forward Riley Fitzwater netted 12 points. In her first game in over a month, Lundy finished 3-for-7 from three-point range for nine points.
CU concludes its three-game road trip against Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
