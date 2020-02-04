ATHENS — An offensive rebound put back by senior guard Trey Brisco with 24.9 seconds left in the game propelled the Concord University men's basketball team to a 74-71 win over Bluefield State Monday night in a rivalry game at the Carter Center.
The Mountain Lions (7-13) watched their double-digit lead throughout the first 15 minutes of the second half slowly shrink away. A layup from junior forward Liam Evans pushed Concord's advantage to 15 points, 70-55, with 5:49 left in the game.
However, Bluefield State (9-11) scored 16 unanswered points over the next 3:38 of the game to go up 71-70 with 2:11 left. Concord missed its next two shots as it tried to grab the lead back. After a shot clock violation on the Blues with 54 seconds remaining, junior guard/forward Malik Johnson couldn't connect on the following Mountain Lions possession, but Brisco came flying in from the right baseline and muscled back up a layup to push Concord ahead 72-71.
On the ensuing Big Blues trip, senior guard Martin Kelly Jr. stole a pass away and found Johnson who calmly sank two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to give Concord a three-point advantage. Off the in-bounds, Bluefield State got a shot from about 30 feet away, but the attempt hit off the front iron.
The Mountain Lions led by at least 10 points from the 2:38 mark of the first half until the 4:11 mark of the second half. Included was a half-court buzzer beater from Kelly Jr. at the end of the first half that pushed CU up 43-29 at halftime.
Evans finished two points shy of his career high as he posted 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Over his last two games, the Melbourne, Australia native is 13-for-15 from the field.
Freshman guard Ethan Heller dropped in 14 points. Kelly Jr. provided 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench while Johnson tallied 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brisco just missed double figures with nine points, five rebounds and three steals. His only offensive rebound was the difference in the game.
Concord shot 48.2 percent (27-for-56) from the field while holding the Blues to 42.9 percent (27-for-65).
The Mountain Lions travel to Frostburg State for a 7:30 p.m. Mountain East Conference game.
Women's Game
Concord 63, Bluefield State 53
ATHENS — The Concord University women's basketball team held Bluefield State to 16 points in the second half as it picked up a 63-53 win Monday night at the Carter Center in a non-conference rivalry game.
Concord (13-7 MEC) had to first erase a 14-point first-half deficit before stonewalling the Blues (12-8) in the second half.
Bluefield State got out the gate fast and held a 21-11 lead after the first quarter, and upped its advantage to 32-18 at the 5:21 mark of the second quarter. The Mountain Lions were able to end the half on a 14-5 run to trim the deficit to five points, 37-32, at the break.
Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn had eight of her 17 points during the run as she started the spurt with a three-point play, and connected on a left wing three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to get within five points.
Despite limiting BSC to six points in the third quarter, it wasn't until the 2:02 mark of the period that Concord was able to overtake Bluefield State as sophomore guard Gracie Robinson hit on one of her three three-pointers in the game. A three-point play by junior forward Riley Fitzwater 40 seconds later gave the Mountain Lions a 49-43 edge after three.
However, Bluefield State did not go away quietly.
The Big Blues outscored Concord 8-2 in the first 2:27 of the fourth to knot the game up at 51-51. A basket by Guynn at the 7:16 mark and a three-pointer from freshman guard Jazz Blankenship on the following possession gave CU the cushion it needed to prevail by 10 points.
Senior forward Madison May scored a team-best 18 points while dishing out a game-high seven assists. Guynn netted her 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Fitzwater and Robinson each had 11 points in the contest.
Fitzwater notched a double-double with 17 rebound while adding three blocks to match May's three swats. Robinson was perfect from three-point range (3-for-3).
Concord shot 44.2 percent (23-for-52) from the floor while holding BSC to 29.2 percent (19-for-65).
The Mountain Lions visit Frostburg State 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a return to Mountain East Conference play.
