ATHENS —  The Mountain East Conference announced revisions to the 2020 football schedule on Monday afternoon.

The only change in the slate for the Concord University football team will be its November 7 contest. Originally, the Mountain Lions were scheduled to face Urbana. Concord will now face the newest MEC member Alderson-Broaddus on November 7 at Callaghan Stadium, kickoff TBA.

The game will mark  the first football meeting between the two schools.

Kickoff times will be announced later in the summer.

The rest of the schedule for Concord is as follows:

Sept. 12 Glenville State at Concord

Sept. 19 Concord at West Virginia Wesleyan

Sept. 26 Concord at Frostburg State

Oct. 3 Fairmont State at Concord (Homecoming)

Oct. 10 Concord at West Liberty

Oct. 15 Charleston at Concord

Oct. 24 Concord at West Virginia State

Oct. 31 Wheeling at Concord

Nov. 7 Alderson Broaddus at Concord

Nov. 14 Concord at UNC-Pembroke

 

