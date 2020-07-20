ATHENS — Concord University head men’s and women’s cross country and track & field coach Mike Cox has named program alumnus Jonathan Gore as a graduate assistant for the program.
The former all-region long jumper will begin his role at Concord in the fall of 2020 on Cox’s staff.
He was the MEC Champion in the 100-meter dash in 2017, and took second in both the 200-meter dash and long jump that season. In all, Gore was a seven-time All-MEC performer during his time in Athens.
Gore was a two-time United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region selection.
Gore holds both program records for the long jump—indoor at 7.14 meters in 2015 and outdoor at 7.16 meters in 2017.
The Fayetteville, West Virginia native will begin his coursework in Concord’s masters of health promotion program in addition to his coaching duties in the fall.
