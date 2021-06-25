MINNEAPOLIS — On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) made it official as Concord University men’s and women’s cross country and track & field assistant coach Jonathan Gore was selected to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games via a Zoom call and a preceding press release.
After winning the 200-meter dash and finishing third in the 100-meter dash in the T64 classification at the USA Paralympic Track & Field Trials last weekend, Gore was picked to race the same two events at the Tokyo Games that get underway August 24 and run through September 5.
First up for Gore will be the 100-meter trials August 29, and if he advances to the finals that would be contested August 30. The 200-meter trials are September 4 with the finals to follow September 5.
Going into the Tokyo Games, Gore ranks second in the world in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes behind fellow American and three-time Paralympic qualifier Jerryd Wallace.
The Fayetteville, West Virginia native is coming off season-best times in each event at the US Trials as he clocked 11.05 seconds in the 100-meters and 22.96 seconds in the 200-meters.
In a historic move, NBC announced that it will be broadcasting more than 1200 hours of Paralympic coverage including primetime, a first for the Games.
Highlights and the best moments from the USA Paralympic Trials will be aired Sunday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. on NBC.
