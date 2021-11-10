ATHENS — For the 42nd time, Jonathan Roebuck will trot onto the football field on Saturday as a Concord Mountain Lion.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he and his classmates were granted an additional year of eligibility making him a rare sixth-year senior this season.
Roebuck will be among a large cadre of Concordians to be honored on senior day on the turf of June O. Shott Field at Callaghan Stadium.
Then Roebuck and his fellow defensive backs will go to work one more time, defending against the prolific passing offense of UNC-Pembroke as Concord (3-6) tries to finish off the season with a win against the Braves (6-4). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
It’s a battle of the top two aerial attacks in the Mountain East Conference. Under the leadership of quarterback Jack Mangel, Concord averages 291.4 passing yards per game, while the Braves’ Josh Jones is good for 263.9 yards per contest.
Both have completed close to 60 percent of their throws this season, and both have five games this season in which they have 250 or more yards passing.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Concord’s defense is third in the conference against the pass, allowing 196 yards per game, while UNC-Pembroke had yielded an average of 239 yards per outing.
Concord head coach Dave Walker said, “I hope we’re able to have success throwing the ball, and I hope we can limit those guys. But you’ve got two great gun-slingers going at it, and that should make for an exciting afternoon of football from a spectator’s standpoint.”
Walker said about the CU seniors, “They’ve been through a whole lot, with coaching changes, some ups and downs, battling Covid, and a lot of them putting their senior year off for a year … A lot of these seniors could have been done last fall.
“I’m really proud of the effort they’ve given us. I know it’s been frustrating for those guys, a lot of times, but the fact that they’ve stayed here at Concord University and have contributed — I’m proud to be their coach, and I’m looking forward to seeing what their future endeavors are going to be.”
In their immediate past was a 23-10 win at Alderson-Broaddus last Saturday. The Mountain Lions held the Battlers to 149 yards of offense and 11 first downs. Concord took control in the first half with two touchdowns by freshman running back Kevon Young-Warren.
He got those opportunities because of injuries that have particularly affected the skill positions around Mangel on the CU offense. Halfback Kris Copeland and receivers Zion Barnette and Jarod Bowie were among those who were out of action last weekend.
“It’d be nice to go into a game having everybody ready,” Walker said.
“But the other guys, they step up, it’s the next man up. Kevon stepped up Saturday and was able to score two touchdowns for us.”
“Those guys are all competitors. They all want to play.”
Concord kicking specialist Giovanni Christiano was named MEC Special Teams Player of the Week after making three field goals at Alderson-Broaddus and recording three touchbacks on his kickoffs.
The Athenians will need to have solid performances up and down the roster against their opponents from the coastal plain of North Carolina.
The Braves are “very physically talented,” Walker said. “They knocked off (Charleston) a few weeks ago. They’ve got a lot of explosive playmakers. Defensively, they’re definitely going to pass the ‘eye test’ …
“I’d like to send our seniors off with a victory, obviously. But I think it’s just important for us to play well. We’ve been in a lot of close games, one-possession games. I expect the same thing on Saturday.”
“I’d like for us to be able to play a complete game in all three phases. When we do that, we’re actually not too bad. It’s just that we’ve just not done it that many times.”
Reflecting on the Mountain Lions’ first full football season since 2019, Walker said, “I think we’ve gotten better. That was our goal. At the beginning of the year, we wanted to be very competitive. I think we’ve been competitive, in most games.
“We’ve just not finished at times, which was disappointing, but overall, our goal was to get better, and I think we have.”
