ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Athletic Department has announced the recognition of Concord’s 1984 West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) Championship Football Team during a pre-game ceremony on Homecoming.
The honoring will take place prior to Concord kicking off against Fairmont State October 19 during its annual Homecoming weekend.
Two members of the 1984 team will be officially inducted into the Concord Athletics Hall of Fame on the morning of October 19 as Reggie Perry, an All-WVIAC First Team linebacker on the conference championship team, and assistant coach John Pinter joins the Hall of Fame.
The 1984 Mountain Lions went 8-3 overall and sported a WVIAC record of 7-1. Additionally, the 1984 team became the fifth team in program history to advance to the postseason as they made it to the first round of the NAIA Playoffs before being eliminated by Carson-Newman.
With the induction of Perry and Pinter, it gives the 1984 football team five members in the Concord Hall of Fame as Kevin Johnson (1997), Craig Plymal (2004) and head coach Marvin Williams (2008) have previously been inducted.
Bolte signs with Real Murcia
ATHENS, W.Va. – Former Concord University guard Tommy Bolte has signed with Real Murcia of Spain’s third division (LEB Plata), the club and Bolte’s agency, Duran International, announced Saturday.
Bolte becomes the second former Concord men’s basketball player to sign a professional contract in the last week after Terry Hopewell came to terms with Laval US in France.
Over his career at CU, Bolte was one of six players in program history to go over 2,000 career points, and was the only player in the history of the program to notch career marks of 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.
Bolte was a two-time All-American at Concord, earning first team distinction from the Conference Commissioner’s Association (CCA) as a junior. During his junior season, Bolte led all of Division II in scoring with 31.8 points per game.
The Chillicothe, Ohio native was a part 70 wins in his time in the Maroon and Gray including a 2016 Mountain East Conference Championship as well as back-to-back appearances in the MEC Tournament Semifinals in 2018 and 2019.
Real Murcia finished the 2018-19 season by going 13-9, good enough for fourth in LEB Plata. The only other American currently listed on Real Murcia’s roster is Andre Norris, who played collegiately at Dubuque, a Division III school in Iowa.
Duran International represents several Americans who are now playing overseas including former WVU forward Jonathan Holton, former West Liberty guard Beau Justice and former West Virginia Wesleyan forward Tanner McGrew.
The season for Real Murcia begins in September.
