ATHENS — The action along the line of scrimmage could very well determine the outcome of Saturday’s college football game in Athens.
The Concord Mountain Lions (2-4) are evenly matched statistically against their guests, the Yellow Jackets of West Virginia State (3-4) for a 1 p.m. game at Callaghan Stadium on the CU campus.
“I’m expecting a dogfight,” said Concord coach Dave Walker in his weekly press conference on Wednesday. “I’m anticipating it being a hard-fought, close game. (It) could possibly be a one-possession game. We’ve been in a few of those.”
Last weekend’s 48-3 loss to Charleston was not one of those. The powerful Golden Eagles piled up 559 yards of offense and forced Concord into eight punts in a runaway win.
“Honestly, we were physically out-manned, and they executed well. We made a lot of mistakes,” Walker said. After that ballgame, he addressed his team and made the point that it was not time to throw in the towel on the season.
“I told them when you’ve played a great team, you’ve got to let it go and move forward,” the Concord coach said. “We can’t let last week’s game affect us this week.”
“We’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “We just have to stay positive and try to focus on the good things we’ve done, and try to eliminate the mistakes the best we can. … I think we’ve gotten better in a lot of areas.”
The Yellow Jackets, this week’s foes, are “a physical team,” Walker said. “They run the ball really well; we’ve had trouble, at times, stopping the run.”
“You worry about (State) dominating you up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. His linemen must “try to establish ourselves at the line of scrimmage. At times we’ve had trouble with that — and, at other times, we’ve done really well.”
State’s main run threat, Malik Newton, averages 87.1 yards per game, fifth best figure in the Mountain East Conference.
Concord’s primary running back, Kris Copeland, has averaged 6 yards per rush, but is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game after incurring what Walker termed “a bone bruise and high ankle sprain” in the second half at Charleston.
That should mean more carries for true freshman Justin Lee. Walker said, “We’re excited about him and what he brings to the table as well.”
Three other freshmen have been upgraded to probable starters in Wednesday’s depth chart shared with the media — wide receivers Bryce Klinger and Trenton Lee, and right tackle Micah Green. Freshman Darryl Nesmith is the starting free safety.
Concord’s fifth-year linebacker Dwain Porterfield made 13 tackles against Charleston, a season best, and is now fourth in the conference in tackles per game (8.2). West Virginia State’s Peyton Lunsford is second in that category, with 9.9 stops per game.
The CU secondary, which has seen new faces on the field in recent weeks, has pulled off four interceptions in the past four games. However, State quarterback Donovan Riddick has been picked off just three times in 149 attempts this season.
Walker has six games under his belt as Concord head coach. His counterpart at State, John Pennington, was an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Concord from 2011-14 and is in his fifth year in charge of the Yellow Jackets. Paul Price, head coach at CU from 2016-19, is now on Pennington’s coaching staff.
Walker said his first half-season as a college coach has gone by “really fast.”
“My grandmother and my parents used to say, ‘The older you get, the faster time goes by.’ and that certainly seems the case. This season has really flown by … ,” he said.
“We just try to take advantage of the opportunities we get, and try to enjoy it while we can,” the CU head coach said.
