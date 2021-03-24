ATHENS — The Concord University softball team swept a doubleheader from Mercer Country rival Bluefield State, 14-1 and 9-1, Wednesday afternoon at Concord.
The Mountain Lions (3-9) piled up their most runs in over a year as they started the first game with back-to-back five-run frames to take a commanding 10-1 lead after two innings.
Concord scored three of its five runs in the first inning on wild pitches as it only needed two hits in the frame.
Over the next two innings, senior utility Jenna Witt was right in the middle of the offensive production. The Harpers Ferry, West Virginia native cracked a two-run triple into centerfield to highlight the scoring in the second inning. In a three-run third inning, Witt launched her second home run of the season over the left field fence to extend the home team’s lead to 12-1.
Witt banged out two hits while six others players combined for the other six hits in the contest. Senior catcher/third baseman Lauren Richardson and junior pitcher/outfielder Laura Thompson each drew two walks in the game with Richardson adding an RBI in the third.
Junior pitcher Tori Hanes (1-0) struck out three and allowed one unearned run on three hits as she tossed a complete game in the circle.
The 14 runs were the most scored by Concord since racking up 15 against Upper Iowa March 8, 2020.
In the second game Concord scored all nine runs over its final two at-bats to complete the sweep of the Big Blues (0-10).
Until the Concord bats got hot, sophomore pitcher/outfielder Josie Brewer struck out seven batters the first time through the BSC order.
Freshman utility Alyssa Bernardini singled to start the third-inning rally before being tripled home by Witt during the next at-bat. With Witt on third, junior third baseman/outfielder Sarah Thompson kept the line moving with a double to the right centerfield gap before scoring on a sacrifice fly later in the frame.
The Mountain Lions all six runs in the fourth inning with two outs. Senior outfielder Dani Bloomingdale hustled home on a sacrifice fly to begin the scoring. Witt hit a solo home run for her second home run of the twinbill to push Concord’s advantage to 5-1.
Second catcher/utility Kaitlyn Stewart’s single scored a run, and junior catcher/utility Mikayah Pulliam’s triple also brought in a run. Junior outfielder Hanna Hylton’s two-run single punctuated the rally to give Concord a 9-1 advantage.
Brewer retired the side in order in the fifth that included her 10th strikeout of the game for the final out of the contest. The Pulaski, Virginia native faced just two batters over the minimum—17 in total—as she allowed a run on two hits to go with the career-best 10 punchouts.
Hylton, Pulliam and Witt all had two RBI with Witt adding three hits in the nightcap. Thompson matched Witt’s three hits including two doubles while Bloomingdale picked up two hits.
The Mountain Lions jump back into MEC play this weekend when they visit Davis & Elkins and West Virginia Wesleyan.
