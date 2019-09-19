ATHENS — The Concord University football coaches have been scanning their depth charts, seeking players capable of consistent positive performances as they try to avoid a third straight lopsided loss to start the season.
There may be a much larger player participation list than usual at the end of Saturday’s game at Glenville State College (1-1).
“We’ve got to perform on a more consistent basis, and if you do that, you can hold the other team’s surges down,” CU head coach Paul Price said on Wednesday. “In the third quarter last week, Frostburg surged, and we had no answer for it.”
That helped Frostburg State to a 52-14 win in Concord’s home opener.
“We’re coming off of two straight losses, and we’ve got to find our way, in a lot of different ways,” Price said. “We are encouraged, and we think this is the week we can get off the schneid and put us in the direction that puts us in the win category.”
He said that redshirt freshman Matt Shearer will see time at quarterback. Shearer hit the field late in the Frostburg game in relief of senior starter Kyle Akin.
Price said, “We like Matt a lot, and we think there are some things he can do that he does a little bit better than (Akin). So why not use him? It’s a situation where, sometimes change can do you good.”
The coach was quick to add, “Frankly, for us, that’s really not the crux (of the situation). Our offensive front needs, probably, the most coaching, the most energy injected into it. If that happens … whoever is playing quarterback, the job is going to be a little bit easier.”
Changes were expected after last week’s game in which Concord gave up five sacks and 11 tackles for loss of yardage, and suffered three fumbles and a costly interception.
The defense will continue rotating players on the defensive line and in the secondary. In between, James Monroe graduate Grant Mohler and Dillon Howie will see more snaps as substitute linebackers, Price said.
In the Frostburg State game, Joshua Maxwell ran for 104 yards and Brandon Plyler had 108 receiving yards for CU. For each, it was his third time going over 100 yards in a college game. Concord had not had a runner and receiver reach triple figures in the same game since 2015.
Glenville State lost 33-30 at West Virginia State last weekend, scoring 27 points after trailing 20-3 late in the third quarter. The Pioneers put up 414 yards of offense overall.
Price said the “hard-fought” battle at Institute was “one of the best games I’ve watched in the league in the last couple of years.”
He said Glenville State and Concord “have some similarities,” starting with a young offensive line and the expectation of play from a backup quarterback.
“These are two teams, on paper, that are pretty close,” Price said. “Playing and winning at Glenville is a very difficult task. We know what’s ahead of us, and we are excited about the challenge.”
“I know what we’re getting into. I’ve been traveling there, playing since the 1980s. To relay that to our players, so that they understand the intensity in which the game is going to take place, is a big deal.”
The new head coach at Glenville is Mike Kellar, who was the head coach at CU in 2009 and 2010. While in Athens, Kellar oversaw the Mountain Lions’ rise from the bottom to the top of the West Virginia Conference. Price was his linebackers’ coach during those years.
“I’m good friends with him and I respect him greatly,” Price said about Kellar. “What does he do? He wins. … He takes his best players and utilizes them to the best of their capabilities.”
“He’s got two good running backs,” Price said. “If you start taking your eyes off of the running game, you’re going to get clobbered by that, quicker than anything.”
Wideout Javon Butler can also cause a lot of damage to a defense. Against State, he caught seven passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for 46 yards on a pair of reverses.
Middle linebacker Dom Cizauskas racked up 14 stops, including eight solo tackles last week. In his two games for the Pioneers, kicker Justin Watts has made 5 of 7 field-goal tries and all six extra-point kicks.
Glenville State has beaten CU in their past four meetings, including a 41-35 win last fall.
Price recalled, “We had a lead, and they surged, and by the time we put the fire out, it was a hard game to come back from — even though we got it within seven.”
That underscores the Mountain Lions’ new focus on “surge protection,” expecting to tap talent from deep in their roster.
“Fortunately, we have it,” Price said. “Those guys are capable.”
