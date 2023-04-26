SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The Concord University Softball Team picked up a doubleheader sweep over Notre Dame, 4-1 and 11-2, Tuesday afternoon at Normandy Field in Mountain East Conference play.
Concord improves to 19-30 and 10-18 against MEC teams. Notre Dame is now 27-21 and 16-12 in the conference.
It was a pitchers’ duel early on in the first game with both starters throwing scoreless innings until Concord broke it open in the top of the fourth inning plating four Mountain Lions.
Four Concord hitters had multi-hit games. Raines ended the contest with three RBIs.
Koller (4-7) was the starter for Concord in game one getting her fifth start in 25 appearances. She threw her third complete game of the season while striking out three and only allowing four hits. Koller started the game by retiring 12 of the first 13 batters.
Concord came out swinging in the first inning of the second game, putting four early runs on the board.
Morgan Gleason continued the rally with an RBI single. Raines added to her RBI total and extended the lead with her second three-run home run of the day making it 10-0. And before the final out of the inning, freshman infielder Morgan Cline hit her second home run of the season increasing the lead to 11-0.
The starter for the second game was junior pitcher Nancy-Jo Roberts (11-13) who got her 26th appearance and 25th start of the season.
Roberts started off retiring the first 12 batters she faced until giving up her first hit in the bottom of the fifth. Roberts threw five innings while striking out three batters and only allowing two hits.
Concord had three hitters with multiple hits. Raines ended the game with four of the team’s nine RBI. Six of the 11 hits for Concord were for extra bases.
The Mountain Lions travel to West Virginia Wesleyan 3 p.m. Friday for an MEC doubleheader.
