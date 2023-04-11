ATHENS — The Concord University softball team split a Mountain East Conference doubleheader with West Liberty on Easter weekend, winning the first game 13-5 before dropping the second contest 1-0, at the Concord University Softball Field.
Concord (14-25, 5-13 MEC) came out strong to start the first game of the doubleheader with a triple by sophomore outfielder Kylee Stacy.
The next batter freshman infielder Lacie Lewis singled up the middle scoring Stacy to go up 1-0. Later in the inning, back-to-back RBI singles by freshman infielder Morgan Cline and freshman catcher Morgan Gleason opened it up in the first inning 4-0.
West Liberty (11-27, 7-11 MEC) came right back and plated five runs of its own in the top of the second inning .
Concord responded in a big way in the bottom of the second inning by scoring eight runs and retaking a lead of 12-5. Singles by Lewis and Stacy started off the inning, senior infielder Sarah Thompson reached on an error scoring Stacy and advancing Lewis.
Sophomore outfielder/pitcher Rachael Koller continued the chain with an RBI single to take the lead 6-5.
Cline was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and an error followed by a walk extended the lead to 8-5. Senior catcher/outfielder Jolie Privett ripped a two-RBI double to left center field. Stacy followed the double with one of her own, scoring Privett and graduate outfielder Mikayah Pulliam to take the lead to 12-5.
Stacy capped off a 4-for-4 game with a home run to complete the cycle, pushing Concord’s lead to 13-5. Stacy’s cycle is the second in program history and the first since Kristen McClure in 2010.
It was Stacy’s first career home run. Lewis ended the game with three hits, her sixth straight multi-hit game.
The starting pitcher in the circle for the Mountain Lions was Nancy-Jo Roberts (8-12). She tossed five innings as she gave up just two earned runs and struck out three.
Both teams had opportunities to plate multiple runs in the second game, but WLU came through with a run in the fifth.
Concord had the chance to score first in the first inning after a Stacy bunt single and stolen base got her into scoring position. Lewis followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but CU was unable to capitalize.
Gleason smacked a double with two outs in the fourth, but was unable to move up any further.
West Liberty scored in the top of the fifth putting the pressure on Concord to plate a run.
A two-out single from sophomore infielder Courtney Raines in the sixth inning was CU’s only base runner over the final three innings.
Stacy and Lewis, at the top of the Mountain Lions’ order, paced the offense. Stacy had another two hits while Lewis extended her hitting streak to nine games with a 1 -for-3 showing.
Koller (3-4) got the start in the circle for game two. Koller gave up the lone run on four hits while striking out four.
The Mountain Lions finish up their 10-game homestand 3 p.m. Wednesday versus Glenville State.
