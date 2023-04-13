ATHENS — The Concord University softball team went 1-1 versus Glenville State Wednesday evening at the CU Softball Field in two Mountain East Conference games, winning 1-0 before losing 8-3.
The Mountain Lions got their second walk-off victory of the season, and first since February 8, with a run in the bottom of the ninth.
The ninth-inning rally started with a leadoff single from freshman infielder Lacie Lewis. Graduate infielder Sarah Thompson followed with a double to right center field that moved junior outfielder and pinch runner Imani Campbell to third base.
During the next at-bat, sophomore outfielder/pitcher Rachael Koller hit a ground ball to second base, and the throw home was late as Campbell got in for the game's only run.
Nancy Jo Roberts (9-12) had her longest outing in the Maroon and Gray as she tossed all nine innings while scattering seven hits, all singles, and collecting five strikeouts. Roberts recorded her fourth shutout of the season which is tied for third-most in program history.
In the nightcap, Glenville State scored the game's first four runs as Concord was forced to chase the lead.
