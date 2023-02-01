ATHENS — Whether the Concord University groundhog predicts the end of winter or not, the institution’s softball team is committed to playing its spring sport, likely earlier than ever.
The Mountain Lions, led by second-year coach Alyssa Morris, are scheduled to compete Wednesday in their first games of 2023, a doubleheader at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.
At least, Morris hopes so.
“It’s supposed to rain, right now, but Carson-Newman does have a completely turfed field, so that does help a lot,” she said on Monday. The forecast for the Tennessee mountains east of Knoxville calls for occasional rain with temperatures reaching the mid-40s.
If played, the contest will be the earliest start to a Concord softball season in recorded memory. The first home game is a doubleheader set for Feb. 8 in Athens against Tusculum University. That would be the earliest home opener in program history, according to the CU sports information office.
“I feel that it’s good to get started a little bit earlier,” Morris said. “If we have the ability to start sooner, I think it keeps the girls more engaged.”
Unusually mild winter weather has allowed the Athenians to work on their game outside, which is a big improvement over trying to simulate softball action in a gym.
“We’ve had a great, great January,” Morris said Monday. “Practices have been really, really productive lately. We’ve seen a lot of live pitching … We’ve got a lot of live game play in. Honestly, the most I’ve ever done in my career of being a head coach, so far.”
“Especially in our area that we’re located in, I don’t think we’ve ever gotten on the field this much, before our first game, before.”
Morris said it has helped her to gauge the players’ readiness for various phases of the game, and to identify where extra work was needed.
Appalachian weather is dicey in late winter, as Concord Charlie the groundhog can attest, but the prevailing attitude of this region’s coaches is to be optimistic, set up a date to play, then hope for the best weather-wise.
If you’re lucky, you’ve got some completed games before the heart of the schedule arrives. If weather forces a postponement, rescheduling is often still an option.
Discussing that philosophy, Morris broke into a grin, proclaiming, “I’m one that’s not typically patient with playing. I want to get started. … We just had the ability to play early, against a good team (Carson-Newman). and that’s going to show us, early on, what we did well and what we need to work on.”
Morris has rebuilt her Concord roster with new talent. The 2023 roster shows 10 sophomores, 13 freshmen and one transfer student, to go with three seasoned seniors.
Last year’s Concord team was 17-25, finishing last in the South Division of the Mountain East Conference. Ten of those losses were by a single run.
Morris said her team “learned what the grind looks like (last season). My team, last year, was predominately made up of freshmen. So there was a lot of inexperience, but there was also a lot of skill.
“Each and every game is different, your freshman year. They know that it’s going to be hard work, but it’s going to take a lot of effort, and endurance, and grit, and a strong mentality, to get through it.
“I think what helped more was just knowing that we are a family, and that you can trust your teammates. and you’ve got to buy into your teammates, and me.”
She said about this season’s expectations, “We have to play a full game. We had 10 one-run losses last year, which is heartbreaking … but I think it gave us a lot of experience, at the same time.”
“My three seniors, they have a ton of experience. … They know what to expect.”
Fifth-year senior infielder Sarah Thompson led Concord offensively in 2022 with a .325 batting average, 27 RBI, 11 doubles and three home runs.
Two starting pitchers, Caitlyn Bauer and Rachael Koller, return for their sophomore seasons. The pitching corps also has a couple of newcomers, including a transfer from Southwest Virginia Community College, Nancy-Jo Roberts.
Morris said, “Caitlyn and Rachel have really stepped up this year, and have shown a lot of improvement from last spring.”
Senior catcher Jolie Privett will be counted on to provide “vital” veteran leadership for the pitching corps and the defense in general, said Morris.
Catchers “can control the tempo of the game,” she said. “They can help calm nerves for the younger ones, who are on defense.”
Morris herself played catcher for Concord from 2013-16, and was the first softball all-American in CU history. She was inducted into the institution’s athletics hall of fame last October.
“I mean, I might be a little tougher on (catchers),” she said on Monday. “But, you have to have a leader at that position. If you don’t, you don’t ever really know what’s going to happen on defense … if they’re not helping guide them, and tell the defense where to go.”
Morris added, “My sophomore class has really stepped up this year, and they’ve been great leaders … . They’re rollin’ with it and they’re ready to play.”
The Mountain Lions were picked to finish last again in the MEC South Division when the preseason coaches’ poll came out last week. Those polls are inevitably weighted based on the previous season’s results.
Morris begs to differ.
“I can’t compare this year’s team to last year’s team, because we’re a completely different team,” she said. “We have a lot of the same players, but we also have a lot of new players.
“Every year, it’s a different team, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different atmosphere, and I’m really excited for it, just because every single player that I have, has bought in. … I can’t brag enough about my players.”
“We were seeded last, but we were in a lot of the games that we did lose. You know, 10 one-run losses can change 17 wins to 27 wins.”
“We do have something to prove,” she said. “I don’t necessarily mean, to anybody else in the conference, because it’s not about proving anybody wrong — It’s about proving ourselves right, because we know what we’re capable of, and we know how talented we are. We’ve just got to remember that.
“That’s the biggest thing, and that’s the biggest key to this year, because rankings and everything like that is based on what we know and what we think, coaching-wise, but nobody sees the inside of what’s going on with our teams.
“I think the girls are really excited. We take everything one day at a time. We’ve been preparing for Carson-Newman, this Wednesday.
“I think they’re ready for it … .”
Last February, Carson-Newman defeated Concord 9-1 in a neutral-site game. The Eagles’ website shows the Eagles’ record as 32-3 in season openers, and 19-1 in home openers.
Carson-Newman was 35-18 last spring, and returns six starters for the new campaign. Macy Hughes led the Eagles last year in RBI, walks and home runs, while Hayden Dye batted .314 with six home runs.
