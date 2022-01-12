ATHENS — The Concord University softball team has released its schedule for the upcoming spring season.
Concord is scheduled for 56 games in the 2022 campaign with 32 coming against Mountain East Conference opponents and 24 non-conference matchups.
The Mountain Lions begin their season playing four games in the Newberry Round Robin Tournament held in Newberry, South Carolina on February 5-6. Concord then travels to Greeneville, Tennessee where they will play a doubleheader against Tusculum.
Concord plays Tusculum for the first time since 2013. The two team squared off at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where the Pioneers won both games of the doubleheader.
Concord returns to South Carolina February 25-26 to play in the Bearcat/Fleet Invitational. After that, CU plays in a non-conference double-header against King on March 2 before heading Florida to play in The Spring Games Tournament March 7-11.
Concord plays doubleheaders against every MEC South Division school Charleston, Davis & Elkins, Glenville State, West Virginia State, and West Virginia Wesleyan, both home and away. Concord will play each MEC North school: Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Notre Dame, West Liberty and Wheeling in a single two-game set.
MEC South play begins when the Mountain Lions return to Athens on March 19 against Charleston. This is the start of a 12-game homestand—as well as the home opener—that includes doubleheaders against West Virginia State March 20, Bluefield State March 23, Davis & Elkins March 26, West Virginia Wesleyan on March 27, and Emory & Henry March 30.
The Mountains Lions are 11-1 all-time against Mercer County Rival Bluefield State with a win streak of 11 that stretches back to the 2011 season.
The first MEC North doubleheader of the season is at Wheeling April 9.
CU concludes its season at Davis & Elkins on April 30.
The Mountain Lions return some noteworthy players from last year’s campaign.
On March 27 of last season at Davis & Elkins, junior catcher/outfielder Jolie Privett tied the single-game program record with five hits. Privett will look for an encore performance in the final regular season doubleheader of the year.
Senior pitcher/outfielder Laura Thompson had nine strikeouts against two different MEC North foes last season. She fanned nine in a home win over Wheeling before a nine-strikeout performance was part of a complete-game shutout at Fairmont State.
Thompson and CU host Fairmont State April 16 which is part of a four-game home stay on Easter Weekend—Concord plays Frostburg State April 15.
Concord will face two teams who reached the NCAA regional finals last year when they travel to Florida to compete in The Spring Games.
Minnesota State-Mankato finished with a 40-10 record, falling to Augustana in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Championship. Trevecca Nazarene finished with a 27-14 record before they were defeated by Ohio Dominican in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Final.
