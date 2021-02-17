Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Freezing rain early...changing to rain showers in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A wintry mix early will taper to a few snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.