ATHENS — The Concord University softball program lost a good coach this week. Fortunately for the Mountain Lions, they got another good one in nearly record time.
Alisa Tasler, who set program records during her 10-year tenure in Athens, has been hired to become head softball at NCAA Division I Radford University, Concord athletic department spokesmen reported on Tuesday.
Shortly following that announcement, the Mountain Lions athletic department reported hiring Alyssa Morris, one of Concord’s all-time best softball players, as Tasler’s successor.
Tasler leaves Concord with a record of 247-228-1 after coaching for a span that included five 30-win seasons. She led the Mountain Lions to their first NCAA Division II tournament appearance in 2015, a campaign that also included the program’s first NCAA Tournament win when the Mountain Lions knocked off West Chester. Morris was a veteran of that season.
Tasler led Concord to a program record 38 wins in 2019, coming within one game of winning the Mountain East Conference championship.
“I would like to thank Concord Athletic Director Kevin Garrett for taking a chance on me all those years ago,” said Tasler, who also thanked CU Associate Athletic Director Kenny Osborne for having been “a great mentor to myself and all the other coaches that have pass through Concord.
During Tasler’s 10 years at Concord, no fewer than 18 Mountain Lions players earned All-Conference honors, six earned All-Region status and two —Morris and Jenna Witt — earned All-America status on her watch. Morris was the program’s first-ever All-American softball player.
At Radford, Tasler will inherit a program that finished 22-32 in 2021, going 11-10 in Big South Conference play. The Highlanders went 13-3 in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morris, one of Tasler’s star pupils at Concord, returns to her alma mater after spending two years as head coach at Union College, an NAIA softball program in Barbourville, Ky.
“I’m elated to hire one of our own to be the leader of the Concord University softball program,” Garrett said. “Alyssa was not only one of the best student-athletes in program history ... she was a great ambassador for Concord during her playing days.”
A 2016 graduate of Concord, Morris’ first coaching assignment was serving as a graduate assistant for Indiana Wesleyan, a program that went 102-27 and made back-to-back NAIA College World Series appearances.
At Concord, Morris still holds program records from her player days: home runs (46) and RBIs (169). Her 226 career hits are fourth in program history and her 419 total bases was only recently broken by Witt.
Morris thanked Garrett and Concord President Dr. Kendra Boggess for offering her the opportunity to coach at Concord and said she was eager to meet the team and to get the year under way.
“Even though the spring season seems liker a long way off, I’m looking forward to continuing the success and tradition the program has seen under coach Tasler,” Morris said. “I was fortunate to be part of the build here at Concord as a player, which makes this opportunity even more special.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
