ATHENS — The weekend of April 24-25 would have been normally set aside as Senior Day for the Concord University softball team, which had been scheduled to conclude regular season play against Davis & Elkins and West Virginia Wesleyan.
The program would have recognized outfielder Madi Cupp, outfielder/pitcher Darby Fitzpatrick, second baseman/outfielder Amber Stokes and utility Jenna Witt.
The 2020 senior class racked up 94 wins during their time in the Maroon and Gray and had a winning percentage of .524 (94-82). This group of seniors also helped Concord to its second NCAA Tournament appearance in five seasons when the Mountain Lions made the regional field in 2019. An unprecedented achievement for Concord last spring was winning four elimination games in one day at the Mountain East Conference Tournament, a feat that had not been accomplished in league history.
Cupp made 34 appearances in a Concord jersey during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. A junior college transfer from Roanoke, Virginia, Cupp scored 13 career runs and earlier this season she hit her first career home run in a win over Malone on March 8. Cupp will graduate as a double major in biology and pre-physical therapy.
A two-way player as both a pitcher and outfielder for the Mountain Lions, Fitzpatrick has the program record for relief appearances with 35. Overall, she ranks in the top 10 in eight different pitching statistics at Concord including fifth with 24 career wins, fourth in total appearances with 80 and 10th in ERA at 3.20. At the plate, she hit .273 and tallied 100 career hits. Fitzpatrick will graduate with a degree in studio art.
Stokes played in 132 career games at Concord and didn’t miss a game since her sophomore season, playing in 117 of a possible 118 games over that time. During her career as a Mountain Lion, Stokes crushed seven home runs and recorded 45 RBI. One of her homers came in last season’s NCAA Tournament as she circled the bases against West Liberty. Off the field, Stokes is the president of the Mountain East Conference and Concord’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. A double major in the classroom, Stokes will graduate with degrees in biology and pre-physical therapy.
One of the most prolific hitters in program history, Witt appears eight times in the offensive career record book. She is one of three players in program history with 200 career hits and 100 career RBI. Witt has the program record for doubles with 56 and is tied for second in all-time home runs with 25. The reigning Mountain East Conference Player of the Year and four-time all-region selection was also twice named an All-American at the conclusion of her sophomore season, becoming just the second All-American in program history. Witt’s aspirations are to attend law school after graduation with a degree in sociology.
