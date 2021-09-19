ATHENS — Concord football fans, after waiting almost two years for a home game, left Callaghan Stadium happy on Saturday after the Mountain Lions took a sloppy 28-25 win from the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.
Following his home debut, Concord head coach Dave Walker said his team is “a work in progress. The effort’s there, which is the No. 1 thing … . I’m glad they were able to seal a victory -- but it sure wasn’t pretty.”
Walker is now 2-1 as a college head coach. Both wins came against the Bobcats.
“I wonder if they’ll play us a third time,” he joked at his postgame press conference.
Quarterback Jack Mangel threw for four touchdowns and 268 yards for Concord (1-1) on a field of brand-new artificial turf. He got a lot of help from Kris Copeland, who accounted for 142 all-purpose yards, and Tywan Pearce, who went over the 100-yard receiving mark for the third consecutive game.
One of Walker’s top priorities after week one was to get more people involved on offense.
“Moving Kris Copeland back to running back, I think, was a big thing for us,” the coach said, as was “playing some other guys at receiver to try to take some pressure off of some guys.”
Concord took a 14-0 lead in the game’s first eight minutes, but the cushion didn’t last. The Mountain Lions never trailed, but West Virginia Wesleyan (0-3) kept CU scoreless in the second half and arguably could have had the lead except for misfires from their kicker.
Freshman Liam Depp missed three of his four extra-point kicks. Then, with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, trying to tie the game, he pushed a 21-yard field-goal try left of the goal post.
Pearce caught seven of the nine passes thrown his way and turned two into touchdowns. His second score, from 44 yards out, set up a 21-12 lead in the second quarter.
On that play, Mangel exploited a weakness that the Concord coaches had seen from video of Wesleyan’s games.
“Pre-snap, I knew it was going to be a touchdown,” the quarterback said. “I was just hoping I got a couple of seconds to throw it and it was going to be there.”
“I actually heard TP (Pearce) yell at me on the play, ‘Jack! Jack! Jack!’ I saw him wide open, (and I) just put it out there for him.”
Pearce said, “If we get the (pass) protection right, I’ve got the best quarterback in the freakin’ nation. So it’s all there. I just do my job, and they just get it to me.”
He complimented the job that Concord’s coaches had done to prepare the team for the Wesleyan defense.
“It was cake,” Pearce said. “It was the same stuff we’d been seeing all week, so it was just (about) executing.”
Mangel said the CU defense “played a big role” in the win. “Every time we go three-and-out, we usually get the ball right back. So I just think we do a good job of backing each other.”
Former Princeton Tiger Jordan Jones recorded an 11-yard sack of Bobcats quarterback Nathan Payne, and Noah Overstreet also trapped Payne for a 6-yard loss.
After playing his first college game at nose tackle, Overstreet said, “Really, we were sending a lot of pressure at (Payne). That was our main goal, to get to the quarterback. Those first couple of drives, we were successful at that.”
Dwain Porterfield led the Concord defense with 10 tackles, nine of them solo stops.
The team seemed to feed on the energy of a sizeable and vocal crowd. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was their first opportunity to cheer at the stadium since November 16, 2019, and they made the most of it.
Overstreet said, “Being out here on our home field and all the fans going crazy, it was truly a great environment. It felt a lot better playing this game (compared to) playing last week in an away game. … I think that really helped.”
Pearce said, “It felt amazing. It felt great. … Twenty-two months not playing at home, that’s crazy to think about. A lot of people showed up. (We) just want to repeat it next week.”
Walker said he was happy to immerse himself in a “normal” day of coaching football. He also said his team needed to get better, and predicted it will.
“Honestly, I think the more we do this, the better they’ll get,” he said. “There are times you can watch us and see that we’re still a little uncomfortable. We may line up wrong, run a wrong route or something, but (it’s) more mental than physical.”
His team fumbled the ball away three times, went 3-for-11 on third down conversion tries, and was assessed nine penalties for 97 yards. But Walker said that on Saturday the players dealt with adversity better than in last week’s 17-10 loss at Glenville State.
“Obviously, there’s going to be some frustration,” Walker said. “But overall, I thought we handled it a lot better than we did in week one, which I think probably made the difference in the game.”
Concord will be at home again next Saturday afternoon, playing Frostburg State, their only Mountain East Conference foe from Maryland.
