ATHENS — Concord University men’s and women’s cross country and track & field head coach Mike Cox has announced the signing of Summers County’s Madoc Lathroum of Sandstone, who’ll run for the Mountain Lions next fall.
This past fall, Lathroum became the first-ever boys’ cross country athlete from Summers County to qualify for the West Virginia Cross Country State Meet. Lathroum earned the bid by finishing fifth at the Class A, Region III Meet.
He was named all-region and additionally, Lathroum was selected to the All-Coalfield Conference Second Team after placing 12th at the Coalfield Conference Meet. Earlier during his senior season, Lathroum ran a personal-best 5,000-meter time of 18:43 at the Princeton Invitational, which also resulted in a 12th-place showing.
Lathroum was coached by Stephen Starliper, who was a two-time All-Mountain East Conference First Team selection in cross country (2014, 2015), and who helped Concord to an MEC Championship in 2015.
