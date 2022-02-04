ATHENS — The Concord University football team netted 22 signees this week, 13 of whom will join the Mountain Lions with a year or more of college-level playing experience under their belts, according to the signing list released by the CU sports department.
Transfer signees include Solomon Butler (WR, Western Carolina), Cayden Chambers (WR, Mt. San Jacinto JC), Ryan Covington (LB, Greensboro College), Zack Hillstock (WR, Wingate), Ethan Johnson (TE, New Hampshire), Donovan Lacey (DB, Western Illinois), Kelechi Okoro (OL, Pace University), Briceson Rogers (WR,TE Merrimack College), Ja’Quan Robinson (DL, American International College/Livingstone), Phillip Russell (DB, Jacksonville State), Keshaun Taylor (DB, University of Wyoming) and Thurlow Wilkins (RB, Missouri State).
Butler played one season for the Catamounts at WCU and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Covington redshirted his only season at Greensboro, where he was on the defensive side of the football with former Concord assistant coach Kevin Elliot. Hillstock spent a total of three seasons at Wingate. Johnson spent two years at New Hampshire, where he became a tight end after having been recruited as a wide receiver.
Lacey spent two seasons at WIU and did not play during the abbreviated sspring season of 2021. Okoro spent two seasons at Pace. Rogers spent last season at Merrimack, which is transitioning to NCAA Division I. He redshirted in 2021. Robinson signed with AIC out of Union (NJ) high school and subsequently transferred to Livingstone in NC. Russell spent three years total at Jacksonville State, playing two seasons before transferring to NAIA Faulkner.
Simmons appeared in 22 games over three seasons for Presbyterian, having over 300 yards receiving as a freshman. Taylor spent two seasons at Wyoming and was a Top 15 recruit in the state of Colorado out of Thomas Jefferson High School. Wilkins Spend time at Missouri State and Tusculum University, where he rurshed for 450 yards two seasons ago.
High school signees for the Mountain Lions this week included Jabari Edwards (OL, Woodland HS, Atlanta), Timaule Hayes (DL, Eu Gallie HS, Melbourne, FL), Myzel Hill-Brunson (DB, Merganthaler Tech, Baltimore, MD), Tyson Jarrell (WR, Norcross HS, GA), Brady Kelly (QB, Calvary Christian Academy, Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Dejuan Malpress (WR, Baldwin HS, Jacksonville Heights, FL), Andrew McClain (QB, Apopka HS, Sanford, FL), Tanner Peery (OL, Middlesburg (FL) HS), Eli Sutherland (TE, Bartram Trail, HS, Jacksonville, FL) and Marcus Wilkes (OL, David Crockett HS, Jonesborough, TN),
