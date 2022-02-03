Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 43F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.