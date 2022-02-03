GARDNER — The PikeView defense held Shady Spring without a point in the last five minutes of the opening half for a 38-17 margin at the break, and cruised to a 56-36 victory.
The Panthers’ lead grew to 30 points in the third quarter and substitutes soon began to take the floor.
Hannah Perdue, after signing to play college ball at Concord University earlier in the day, recorded 16 points and five steals for PikeView (7-5).
Riley Meadows had 15 points and Anyah Brown contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.
For The Tigers, Kendra Pizzino nailed three treys in the first quarter and finished with 11 points.
Shady Spring is scheduled to play at Herbert Hoover High on Tuesday.
Weather permitting, PikeView will play at Princeton tonight, the second meeting this week of the neighboring schools. The Panthers then are scheduled to play Saturday at Westside.
At Gardner
Shady Spring …... .. 13 4 5 14 — 36
PikeView …………. 12 26 14 4 — 56
SHADY SPRING
Kendra Pizzino 4 0-0 11, Mattea Huffman 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Gibson 1 2-3 4, Austyn Barnes 2 3-4 5, Jenna Webb 1 0-2 3, Brooke Lipford 0 1-2 1, Kylee Barnes 0 0-1 0, Kendall Lilly 1 0-0 2, Gracie McAllister 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-12 36.
PIKEVIEW (7-5)
Hannah Harden 4 0-0 8, Cat Farmer 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 7 0-0 16, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 0 3-4 3, Anyah Brown 5 0-0 12, Riley Meadows 4 6-8 15. Totals 21 9-12 56.
3-point goals — SS 4 (Pizzino 3, Webb 1); PV 5 (Perdue 2, Brown 2, Meadows 1). Total fouls — SS 8, PV 14. Fouled out — none.
Boys Game
Independence 81 PikeView 78
COAL CITY — Cyrus Goodson and Michael McKinney combined for 10 3-point goals and the Patriots eluded the visiting Panthers in a crowd-pleaser.
Goodson hit five treys on his way to 25 points for Independence while McKinney hit five more en route to 20 points.
Michael McKinney added 20 points for the Patriots.
PikeView got balanced scoring to remain in contention.
Dylan Blake scored 19 to pace the Panthers.
Nathan Riffe added 17 points, David Thomas added 15 points and Jared Vestal had 13.
PikeView plays Shady Spring at home tonight. Varsity tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Late Games
Boys Basketball
Graham 58, Galax 44
GALAX, Va. — David Graves unloaded 29 points and the Graham boys basketball team picked up a non-district road win over the Maroon Tide on Wednesday night.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points for the G-Men (7-6).
