ATHENS — At the height of this week’s winter storm, the men’s basketball coaches at Concord University were unable to get from their homes to campus to run the team’s practice.
They found a solution close at hand. Seniors Matt Weir and Ethan Heller, and Seth Brown, a veteran of the squad who now helps out as a trainer, convened the workout and talked about some key points the coaches wanted the players to remember.
Head coach Todd May, speaking Tuesday at his weekly press conference, was grateful.
“I appreciate those guys and what they did. I have the utmost confidence in our guys,” May said. “Situations like (that) arise, with the weather. Those guys stepped up, and took that role. It helps when you have that type of leadership.”
In fact, he said, “It may be a good thing to … hear a different (voice) emphasize the things we’re trying to emphasize.”
They will see how those key points work out starting this evening, as Concord hosts a doubleheader with the University of Charleston at the Carter Center in Athens.
It’s the beginning of an important three-game homestand for the Concord men (6-9) and women (12-4). The Athenians will host Glenville State on Saturday evening.
The Charleston men (11-2) sit atop the Mountain East Conference standings and will be looking for their fifth win in a row tonight. Concord, which is 5-1 on its home court, is coming off a loss at Davis & Elkins last Saturday.
“We had a good start, (but we) were very undisciplined on defense,” May said on Tuesday. “We’re going to have to do better against a very good Charleston team tomorrow.”
“It’s always a very competitive game between Charleston and ourselves, so hopefully, we can get it down to the last couple of media (timeouts), and be able to win it in the end.”
The Golden Eagles of UC lead all of NCAA Division II in field-goal efficiency, making 53.8% of their shots and averaging 84.5 points per game.
Glenville State (6-7) is a rivalry game, May said, and he’s heard about it for months from the GSC head coach, Justin Caldwell.
May said, “I played a lot of golf with Justin this summer, and had to listen to his trash talk, a little, because they’ve gotten us, the last two (games).”
“We’ve got to make sure we take care of Wednesday first, then we’ll turn our attention to Glenville.”
Glenville is without its usual point guard, Nick Edwards, who suffered a broken foot, May said.
Plenty of long-range shots are expected in both games. Charleston has the best shooting percentage of three-pointers in the conference (39.2%).
Glenville State leads the circuit in threes per game (13) and Concord (9.9) is third in that statistic.
Concord and Charleston will be competing for the 153rd time in men’s basketball. May’s coaching record is 7-5 against the Golden Eagles. In the most recent matchup, last November, Weir scored 22 points but UC took a 94-74 victory.
The Concord women have won all six of their home games this season. On Monday, the Mountain Lions were voted 10th in the Division II Atlantic Region poll of sports information directors.
A couple of defensive battles may be in the offing against Charleston (6-5) and league-leading Glenville State (14-0).
The Pioneers have the league’s best offense (101 points per game) and stingiest defense, allowing an average of 61.4 points. Charleston is second in points allowed per game (64.6) and Concord is right behind in third (65.4).
The Mountain Lions lead the MEC in field-goal defense, allowing opponents a 35.3% success rate. Concord is 11-0 this season when leading at halftime.
Concord head coach Kenny Osborne observed that Charleston has played just one game since Dec. 13, and said, “I know they’ll be very hungry.”
The Pioneers, upset by Concord 97-86 in Athens last spring, will “come loaded for bear” this weekend. Glenville topped the Atlantic Region poll, taking all five first-place votes and ranks third overall in NCAA Division II.
Five Concord players reached double-figure scoring last Saturday in an 81-66 win at Davis & Elkins.
The unpredictable nature of possible Covid-19 exposure and the protocols causing players to sit out games has focused the team on the urgency of being prepared to play on short notice.
“It’s just day-to-day, it’s very fluid,” Osborne said. “That’s why we’ve got to keep preparing our nine, 10, 11, 12 people. I keep telling them, ‘Next man up,’ you’ve got to be ready to go.”
He said his practice schedule went on without a weather interruption, invoking “the advantage of having kids from … these rural areas.
“They’re all here, ready to go, and we got some work done preparing for Charleston.”
