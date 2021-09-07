ATHENS — Senior Issac Prather of the Concord University men’s cross country team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Runner of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Prather, a senior from Summersville won the Charleston Invite Friday morning in a time of 18:28 as he held off a pair of Charleston runners by four and five seconds, respectively, to claim the victory on the 6,000-meter course at Coonskin Park.
Prather’s performance helped the Mountain Lions to a second-place team finish to open up the season.
Tuesday’s announcement is Prather’s third time being tabbed MEC Runner of the Week with the first two happening back-to-back weeks during the spring 2021 season.
Concord returns to the course 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invite in Blacksburg, Virginia.
