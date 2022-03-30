ATHENS — The Concord University softball team split its non-conference doubleheader to Emory & Henry Wednesday afternoon at the CU Softball Field, winning the first game 3-1 and dropping the nightcap 8-5.
In the first game, Concord (7-21) used two runs in the bottom of the first inning, while only surrendering three hits in the game to hold off the Wasps (22-11).
Offensively, Laura Thompson, Kylee Stacy, and Jolie Privett all finished with two hits each.
Caitlyn Bauer (4-9) went the distance to earn the win in the pitching circle. She fanned seven batters while allowing three hits and one earned run.
In the second game, Emory & Henry plated five runs in the top of the seventh to complete its comeback over the Mountain Lions.
Laura Thompson had a pair of hits in that game, and Stacy collected two RBIs.
Rachael Koller (3-10) was the losing pitcher in a complete game effort, striking out a career-high tying 10 batters.
Concord University softball travels to Institute (West Virginia) on Saturday to take on West Virginia State in an MEC doubleheader.
First pitch is 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.