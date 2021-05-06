BRIDGEPORT — Senior midfielder Yasmin Mosby of the Concord University women’s soccer team has been named the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year while a total of five Mountain Lions landed on the All-MEC Teams announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.
Mosby was joined on the All-MEC First Team by sophomore defender Zoe Belding, junior forward Leah Foster and sophomore forward Courtney Smith. Freshman defender Olivia Bekeleski was the voted to the All-MEC Second Team as well as the All-MEC Freshman Team.
Mosby earns MEC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring during the spring season with 24 points. For the Hatfield, England native, she tallied 22 of her 24 points during the regular season. Mosby had three multi-goals games including her first career hat trick in a win over Glenville State April 6. Two of the nine goals for Mosby were game winners while adding six assists, including two each against Glenville State and West Virginia State. Mosby was just one of five players to start all 10 games for the Mountain Lions during the spring. Mosby becomes the second straight Concord player to win MEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Foster, who collected the top individual honor last season, landed on the All-MEC First Team for a second consecutive year. Foster finished third in the MEC in scoring behind teammates Mosby and Smith.
The Wigan, England native began the season with a hat trick at West Virginia State on her way to seven goals and four assists. Foster had two goals and two assists in a victory over Glenville State. Foster also had a game-winning goal in the 71st minute in a home win over West Virginia State to help propel Concord to a 3-2 win.
Belding was named to the All-MEC First Team for the first time in her career with Wednesday’s announcement. Belding, a native of Selby, England, finished the spring with two goals and two assists. She netted goals in wins over Glenville State and Wheeling. Her assists were in the season opener at West Virginia State as well as the MEC Semifinals against Fairmont State. From her right back position on the defensive side, Belding helped Concord to six shutouts in six games, that included a shutout streak of 411 minutes in the middle part of the season.
In her first year in the Maroon and Gray—after transferring from WVU—Smith netted seven goals to go with five assists to finish second in the MEC in points. The Fayetteville, West Virginia native had three game-winning goals during the season, including the first goal in a 3-0 win over Fairmont State in the MEC Semifinals. Smith was the only player in the MEC with three assists in a game this season as she accomplished the feat against Glenville State—the same contest with her only multi-goal game of the spring.
Bekeleski joined Belding, Foster and Mosby and junior goalkeeper Leah Marsh as the only players to start all 10 games with the Mansfield, Ohio native being the only freshman to do so for the Maroon and Gray. Bekeleski was a stabilizer for the Mountain Lions’ defense from her left back position as she helped CU to six shutouts during the 10-game season.
Joining Mosby as MEC Award winners were Charleston’s Madison Hansen (Defensive Player of the Year), Fairmont State’s Kiera Kuzinski (Freshman of the Year) and Notre Dame’s Mike Shiels (Coach of Year).
