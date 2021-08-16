GREENVILLE, S.C. – The ASICS Greenville Track Club Elite has announced the signing of Jason Weitzel, one of Concord University’s most decorated athletes, to its Post-Collegiate and Olympic Development.
The Athens, West Virginia native recently made the move to South Carolina to begin training for the next Olympic cycle with the club.
“We believe Jason is a great fit and will be a catalyst for growing our program as we begin a new Olympic cycle,” stated program director/coach Mike Caldwell in GTC-ELITE’s release. “We really enjoyed getting to know him during his recent visit to Greenville and believe he has a lot of upside ranging from the 3,000-meter Steeplechase through the half-marathon.”
During his career at Concord, Weitzel was a 24-time all-region selection and made All-Mountain East Conference 16 times during his illustrious career that span from 2015-21. Additionally, Weitzel capped his career by picking up Second Team All-American honors in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championships. Weitzel also left CU as the program record holder in eight events between indoor and outdoor track.
Weitzel was a two-time graduate of Concord, first with an undergraduate degree in health and physical education and then earning his master’s degree in health promotion in the spring of 2021.
GTC-ELITE was established in 2012. The program produced four qualifiers for the 2016 USA Olympic Trials, one qualifier/participant for the 2019 Pam American Games Marathon, three qualifiers and two participants for the 2020 USA Olympic Trials Marathon and one qualifier for the 2021 Olympic Trials. Also, the group set four South Carolina State road race records in 2020 (5K, 15K and Half Marathon).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.