BRIDGEPORT — The Concord University men’s golf team landed three players on the All-Mountain East Conference First Team while head coach Trent Howard was named the MEC Coach of the Year by the league in a release Monday afternoon.
Sophomore Noah Clark, junior Brett Laxton and freshman Carson Proffitt were selected to the first team as a result of their top-five finishes at the MEC Championship at Glade Spring Resort in Daniels, West Virginia in October.
The MEC’s all-conference teams are typically the scoring average from select events in both the fall and spring. Due to the cancellation of spring events, the all-conference teams were selected based on the finish at the conference championship event in October at Glade Springs Resort.
Clark led the way for the Mountain Lions at the MEC Championship as he finished second by carding a pair of rounds of 75 with a 71 sandwiched between. In 10 rounds of play during the fall campaign, the Pearisburg, Virginia native averaged an 18-hole score of 74.4 that included two rounds of 71 and another of 72. A year after being voted to the All-MEC Second Team, Clark moved up to the first team for the first time in his career with Monday’s announcement.
This year marks the second time in Laxton’s career he was named All-MEC First Team after earning the same honor as a freshman in 2018. Laxton finished a stroke behind Clark at the MEC Tournament as he tied for third with a three-day score of 222. After consecutive 76s during the first two rounds, the Pineville, West Virginia native carded the lowest round of the tournament with a 70 on the final day. Overall, Laxton averaged 74.6 during the fall schedule that included four rounds of 72 or better.
Proffitt is the third member of the All-MEC First Team for CU as he tied for fifth at the MEC Championship after rounds of 77, 75 and 74. The Camp Creek, West Virginia native tied for the second lowest score of any freshman at the MEC Championship with his 226. Over 10 rounds during the season, Proffitt averaged 76.4 with four rounds of 75 or lower, including a 67 during the first round of the Wally Edgell D2 Classic in September.
Monday’s release marked the first time CU has had three first-team all-conference golfers in the same year since 2011.
The trio was mentored by Howard who helped guide the Mountain Lions to their third MEC Championship in his first season in charge of the program. Overall, Howard, the First Team All-MEC players, freshman Bauer Galloway and freshman Michael Growe Jr. were responsible for CU’s first MEC men’s golf championship since 2014. Concord also finished top five in four of its five fall tournaments behind Howard’s leadership.
Before the season was cancelled in mid-March, Concord had locked up a second straight NCAA Regional appearance—slated for early May—and was ranked seventh in the region.
In other golf-related news, Concord women’s golf team members Sarah Cole and Katelyn Sanders, both seniors, have been selected to the All-MEC second team. Both earned their all-conference selections for the second season in a row.
