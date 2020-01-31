ATHENS — Junior infielder Anthony Stehlin of the Concord University baseball team has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Division II Preseason All-American Team as an honorable mention selection, the organization released Thursday afternoon.
Stehlin earns the preseason accolade after being selected to the NCBWA Preseason All-Atlantic Region First Team earlier in the week.
The Woodbridge, Virginia native batted .369 a season ago to go with 62 runs scored — third best in the Mountain East Conference —18 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and a team-best 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts in 2019. From his shortstop position, Stehlin fielded .967 as he committed just six errors in 180 chances. He also helped Concord turn 30 double plays during the 50-game season.
His sophomore campaign helped him become an All-MEC First Team selection and consensus all-region performer.
Stehlin was one of two MEC players represented on the NCBWA Preseason All-American Team. Charleston’s Colby Johnson was also an honorable mention selection.
Stehlin and the Mountain Lions open up the season 1 p.m. Saturday with a doubleheader at Wingate.
