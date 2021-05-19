ATHENS — Junior Issac Prather of the Concord University men’s track & field team has joined senior Jason Weitzel as a qualifier for the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track & Field Championships which will be held May 27-29 at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan.
A release was published Tuesday afternoon by the NCAA that had Prather and Weitzel among the finalists for the 3,000-meter steeplechase which will be contested 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 28 at GVSU. Weitzel punched his automatic ticket with a time of 8:50.83 at Lee University Friday night.
Meanwhile, Prather ran a time of 8:52.74, and was on the bubble to qualify, but the Summersville native is among the 13 participants in the race which will be one timed final Friday afternoon.
The top eight finishers will be given the distinction of All-American.
Both Prather and Weitzel will be making their debuts at the NCAA Track & Field Championships, however, both have advanced to the NCAA Division II National Cross Country Championships in their careers, including Weitzel being a three-time qualifier.
The Mountain Lion duo are only the runners from the Mountain East Conference to make the 3,000-meter steeplechase as well as the only two from the Atlantic Region.
